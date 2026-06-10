“I get the hint”: Farmer Wants A Wife star defends his dating past after online backlash

With Farmer Wants A Wife Australia back on our screens, we’re all eagerly anticipating which farmers will find their everlasting love stories.

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But what is love without some drama? Even though we’re only at the start of this season, rumours are already swirling that one farmer hasn’t had the most stellar dating track record outside of the show.

Farmer Jason’s promo won fans over last year, when the single dad introduced himself to Australia as a netball and pilates-loving dairy farmer, who looked “rough on the outside” but who’s a “big softie” deep down.

“Finding love for me is important, I do get lonely on the farm,” Jason said in his promo. “I’m looking for someone fun to be around, some caring, loving, outgoing, who can move to the farm one day.”

While Jason has won over the hearts of many in his various promo videos, Woman’s Day can reveal not everyone was happy to see his upcoming TV debut.

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One woman left a scathing comment on a Facebook video of him, saying, “[I] wonder if he ghosts any of the contestants like he did people in real life…”

Is Farmer Jason set to ghost his upcoming matches? (Credit: Facebook)

Sounds personal!

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Farmer Jason hits back at ghosting claims

As it turns out, it wasn’t just us who spotted this comment. Farmer Jason told Woman’s Day his sister also sent it to him.

“My sister texted me that,” he admitted. “She [the person who left the comment] was someone that had messaged me on Facebook and then we exchanged messages and then I wasn’t keen. I don’t know, if a girl stops talking to me, I get the hint. I was surprised she was responding the way she was on social media.”

Jason has hit back at claims he ghosted women prior to Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Seven)

Farmer Wants A Wife’s rocky start for Season 16

While we know there’s plenty more drama in store for Farmer, the 2026 season has been off to an undeniably rocky start, with one farmer being cut before the show premiered.

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Farmer John, 37, was featured in the original promos but then quietly disappeared somewhere along the way.

A former casting producer told Woman’s Day that not all farmers make the final cut.

“They don’t just cast people, they cast content,” the source said. “Producers are looking for farmers who can carry a storyline and deliver moments across the entire season.”

Farmer John quietly disappeared.

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They went on to say people could drop out or their stories don’t translate well to screen.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” the insider explained. “People drop out, stories don’t land, or producers realise someone isn’t quite what they expected.”

Another major factor is how many applications the farmers receive from women hoping to find love.

“They absolutely look at who’s getting the most interest,” the source continued. “That tells them who the audience is already connecting with. Some farmers will just pop and get inundated with applications.”

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Do you have any Farmer Wants A Wife stories? Get in touch at womansday@aremedia.com.au.

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