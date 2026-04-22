EXCLUSIVE: The real reason one farmer disappeared from Farmer Wants A Wife 2026

NEED TO KNOW Farmer John was announced for this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife lineup before quietly disappearing from the show without explanation.

Insiders say it’s standard practice – the show casts more farmers than needed, and different factors influence who makes the final cut.

John is understood to have lost out in a head-to-head comparison with the similar Farmer Jason.

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As Farmer Wants A Wife gears up to return for the 2026 season, fans have been left asking one big question – what happened to Farmer John?

The 37-year-old from Mogumber, WA, was originally announced as part of this year’s lineup – but quietly disappeared from the show somewhere along the way. And insiders say there is more to the story.

(Credit: Seven)

A former casting producer reveals that making it to air is far from guaranteed, even after farmers have been officially announced.

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“They don’t just cast people, they cast content,” the source reveals to Woman’s Day. “Producers are looking for farmers who can carry a storyline and deliver moments across the entire season.”

It’s understood the show often begins with more farmers than needed, knowing not everyone will make the final cut.

“There are a lot of moving parts,” the insider explains. “People drop out, stories don’t land, or producers realise someone isn’t quite what they expected.”

Not to mention, once the initial promotion of the shortlisted farmers drops, Channel Seven starts receiving the inaugural wave of ex-partners and town gossips flooding their phones – with everything from minor incidents to major red flags. Vetting the talent is very much part of the process, our source confirms.

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Another major factor? Applications. “They absolutely look at who’s getting the most interest,” the source says. “That tells them who the audience is already connecting with.”

“Some farmers will just pop and get inundated with applications. Even as casting executives, we are surprised by the attention some farmers get over others. You might think a 40-plus farmer in a remote location would struggle to drum up interest – but they can end up being the most sought-after participant on the whole show.”

Location may also have worked against John, with Western Australia proving a costly base for production. “WA is expensive. Flights, logistics, moving contestants – it all adds up. If they’re going to film there, that farmer needs to be a big draw,” the insider shares.

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(Credit: Seven)

There’s also the issues of balance, with producers keen to avoid telling the same story twice. “Farmers are constantly being compared,” the source adds. “If two are similar in age or personality, one will usually get cut.”

With the Seven Network reportedly receiving a record number of applicants this year – while heavily promoting its “most attractive farmers yet” – competition has never been tougher.

Farmer John would have been compared closely to Farmer Jason in post-production, and Jason is understood to have emerged as the more viable option for the series.

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So while viewers may be surprised by John’s disappearance, insiders insist it’s all part of the process.

“Not everyone makes it to air. That’s just the reality of TV”, the source says. “Not everyone has a checkered past – or has been revealed to have rigged the meat raffle at the local RSL!”

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