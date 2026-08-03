Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex reveals: ‘I’m going to acting classes now’

There was tension in the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion special on Sunday night as Alex questioned Eddy about their breakup. Eddy chose to end things with the 28-year-old farmer from Kin Kin in Queensland just weeks after Alex declared that he’d fallen in love with her.

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Alex tells TV WEEK that when he went into the reunion, he “just wanted some more answers” from the 30-year-old lawyer.

Alex had a lot of questions for Eddy. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I think I geed myself up a little bit for that,” he says. “I wanted to explore it more with her because we hadn’t really debriefed too much. I think the only frustration I had was that, because she broke up with me, maybe she didn’t give it enough of a chance.”

Alex says he and Eddy didn’t say goodbye to each other after the reunion, but he thinks that was “fair enough”.

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“To be met with the way that I approached it, where I really, I thought, respectfully, but really directly, tried to understand why she did what she did, I think her pulling back and not saying goodbye, walking out, was justified.”

He says the only time he’s contacted her since the reunion was when the first episode of Farmer was about to air, and he asked her if she wanted to have a chat.

“She didn’t get back to me – which I then discovered was because she has a boyfriend, so that’s fair enough.”

So does Alex think if things had played out differently that he could have found love with one of the other girls?

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“I think maybe if I’d explored things more with the other girls, there might have been something there,” he says. “I’m in a tricky situation with them too, because I’ve got respect for all of them and I know that they’ve all re-partnered, so I don’t really feel it’s appropriate to comment on that. But they’re all lovely girls.”

Alex opens up to host Nat Gruzlewski at the reunion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

More than six months after the reunion was filmed, Alex hasn’t gone back to dating.

“I’m not closed off to it, but I think the nature of the way that I’ve structured my life over the past six months hasn’t really allowed for it to happen,” he explains.

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“The farm has been taking up a lot of my time, but I recently got a place in Brisbane. I’ve been down there a couple of days a week pursuing the artistic side of my life, so that’s been really sweet.”

Alex is playing drums and guitar and singing with friends, and also writing short stories and poetry. As well, he’s signed on for acting classes, which will begin in two weeks.

“All the paid actor accusations, which I also made a joke about…” he laughs. “But yeah, I really enjoyed the TV process. Hand on heart, I went in there honestly. There was nothing that I acted. But I did enjoy being on TV and so I just want to explore that more and see where it goes.

“It feels like such an unknown world and I just want to see where it takes me.”

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Watch the Farmer Wants A Wife: Reunion Special on 7plus.

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