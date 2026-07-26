“Twists, unexpected exits” & “big emotions”: Natalie Gruzlewski spills on the Farmer Wants A Wife reunion

It’s been a season of shocks on Farmer Wants A Wife, and the reunion special is set to deliver more of the same. Host Natalie Gruzlewski promises the reunion will feature “big emotions, unanswered questions finally being addressed and a few moments no one will see coming”.

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“This season kept surprising me from start to finish – so many twists and unexpected exits that really shifted relationships,” she admits to TV WEEK.

Zac chose Maya, but are they still together? (Credit: Channel Seven) (Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Zac, 24, who chose Maya over Mieke, says he’s glad he went on the show because he “definitely grew” as a person and got to meet “a great bunch of ladies”.

“I’ve got a bit more to say, but that’ll probably come out later!” he adds with a laugh.

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Scarlett, 22, walked away alone after farmer Dylan chose Ally, but she tells TV WEEK that she now considers Dylan and Ally two of her closest friends.

“We actually have group calls after each episode to do a little debrief,” she says, “and we have a little group chat that we message on.”

Both Dylan and Ally helped Scarlett through a recent relationship breakup.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing, and I couldn’t ask for more supportive people in my life.”

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It’s a night of surprises for Nat. (Credit: Channel Seven )

Meanwhile, Logan, 28, says she’s stayed in touch with farmer Jason, who chose Poppy, and she’s also started dating again. As for Rachel, 25, who left Alex’s farm when Alex decided his future was with Eddy, she tells TV WEEK she’s been “inseparable” from her new partner since meeting him at the start of the year.

And how about Yvonne, 31, who told Jarrad, “I’m so sorry, you are not my farmer,” before leaving him with Brodie? She and Jarrad have gone their separate ways, but she says she’s stayed “very close” with all the girls from the show.

“Now I have more reasons to travel around Australia,” she says. “These ladies are all inspirational to me in their own ways, and I couldn’t have been more grateful to share this experience with them.”

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Jason, Zac, Dylan, Jarrad and Alex have very different stories to share. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So does Nat see any of this season’s relationships resulting in marriages and babies?

“I hope so! I think there are some very strong connections that have the potential to go the distance. The real test starts after the show ends but I’m genuinely excited for them.”

Catch the Farmer Wants A Wife: Reunion Special on Sunday at 8.45pm on Channel Seven or on 7plus.

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