Why Farmer Wants A Wife’s Logan didn’t want to admit her feelings for Jason

Logan has had a tough time on Jason’s farm, coming to close to leaving because she hasn’t known if Jason has really wanted her there. At the same time, she’s been developing strong feelings for him.

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“I was in deep, definitely,” the customer experience officer admits to TV WEEK. “I tried to push him away because of the situation – like, there was three of us. You didn’t know what was going to happen or what he was feeling, because he didn’t say anything.”

Logan found it hard to know how Jason was feeling. (Credit: Channel Seven)

This week on Farmer Wants A Wife, Logan, 28, gets the chance to open up to dairy farmer and dad-of-two Jason, 37, about her feelings for him when they go on a date. But it’s not easy.

“I just really didn’t want to admit it,” she says. “I was like, ‘As soon as I say it, oh my God, it’ll be real.’”

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Watching everything unfold on TV, Logan admits it’s been “very different from what I expected”. She says when Jason brought new girl Kimberley back to the farm, she and Poppy got up and said hello to her and gave her a hug.

“It just wasn’t aired,” she says. “I messaged Poppy and I was like, ‘We got up and hugged her, didn’t we?’ She was like, ‘Yes, we did.’ I was like, ‘What the hell?'”

Logan says she and Poppy are very different, but they got along “so well”.

“We bonded like crazy. I don’t think anything could get in between me and Poppy at this point. We went through so much together.”

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As for Kimberley, Logan says they were friendly on the farm, “mostly off camera”.

“We were very civil. We obviously had to live together. We were mature about it. I wasn’t a fan of her, but she was lovely. She just wasn’t my cup of tea. But I haven’t spoken to her since the show.”

Logan has been reading some of the comments about herself on social media. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since appearing on Farmer Wants A Wife, Logan has read comments on social media that have been critical of two things about her: the age gap between her and Jason, “and then about my boobs being out all the time!”

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The age gap has never worried Logan. She says because she has two kids, aged five and six, she can’t date someone her own age.

“None of them have children,” she points out. “It’s completely different.”

Logan has also read comments on social media saying that Jason is boring, but she says that’s not true.

“He’s not boring. He’s really funny. He’s such a great guy.”

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As for the facial hair, Logan says she’d never kissed a man with a beard before Jason.

“So that was an experience. But I have no complaints!”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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