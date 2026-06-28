Farmer Wants A Wife’s Alex felt a ‘sizzling, crackling energy’ with Eddy

Alex’s farm is hit with its biggest drama yet on Farmer Wants A Wife this week. The discovery of a secret love letter leads to accusations that farmer Alex has had blinders on the whole time – but has he?

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Alex and Eddy are having what Alex describes as a “pretty darn special” date when all the drama unfolds back at the farm in Kin Kin, Queensland. Rachel and Suzannah are the only ones there when the letter is discovered, and Alex and Eddy walk back into an explosive atmosphere.

It’s been a tricky time for Alex and his ladies. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“That was tense,” Alex, 28, tells TV WEEK. “That was probably the toughest night of the whole experience.”

Rachel feels that Alex isn’t being completely honest with her about his feelings. She feels he’s only been interested in Eddy all along.

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Alex admits to TV WEEK that he felt a “sizzling, crackling energy” when he met Eddy on the speed dates, but he says all of the girls were wonderful.

“I saw a lot of potential with each of the girls, but I saw more with Eddy from the get-go.”

He says he felt an “ease of connection” with the 30-year-old lawyer, “and there was obviously a huge amount of physical attraction”.

The attraction Alex felt for Eddy was instant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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So what was the story behind him giving her the necklace on that 24-hour date, when they’d only just met?

“Look, I always like large gestures like that,” Alex explains. “I wasn’t going to give it to her if the date didn’t go super well, but I felt like it was an absolute cracker.”

He admits he struggled at first when the other girls came to the farm.

“I’ve never been the kind of guy to date multiple girls at once, so I didn’t know how to handle it in those early stages. I was certainly thinking about Eddy as if I’d committed to her at that point, but as I got on, I acknowledged the show for what it was and moved forward into the experience.”

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The secret love letter shakes up the farm – but what will the final outcome be?

Alex has been having a bit of fun with his time in the spotlight, joking in one recent media interview that he was a paid actor. Obviously he’s not, but he says if he was offered an acting role, he would “100 per cent” take it, so long as he could fit it in around his farming commitments.

“I work six days a week on the farm, so if Home And Away can take me on one day a week, that’d be fun!” he laughs.

Alex chose Eddy for his 24-hour date. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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He’s not fussed by what’s being said about him on social media, including the comments made after he revealed he wasn’t religious.

“Anyone who meets me will see that I’m a decent person,” he says. “Maybe they’ll be a little bit annoyed by me because I talk too much, but I’m not some kind of Satan worshipper, like some comments have been saying.”

As for that Twilight-style wedding Alex mentioned at the speed dates, it’s still his dream.

“I really do want a Twilight wedding somewhere outdoors with all the natural decorations.”

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Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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