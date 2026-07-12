Farmer Wants A Wife’s Zac: ‘I’d been struggling so much’

After weeks of walkouts, steamy kisses and heartbreak, it’s time for the farmers to make their final decisions. For Zac, that involves one very honest revelation – and a lot of tears.

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The 24-year-old apple farmer tells TV WEEK that he “struggled so much emotionally” from the time he got down to his final three girls: Maya, Mieke and Grace.

It’s decision time for Zac. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I was changing my mind,” he admits. “I had no idea which direction to go. I didn’t have a frontrunner. I was back and forth between all three of the ladies.”

Knowing he had to send one of them home left him unable to sleep.

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“I was full panic, stressing, quite emotional,” he remembers.

When Zac visits Maya’s home, the truth comes out. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In this week’s Farmer Wants A Wife, Zac is down to just two girls – Maya and Mieke – and he meets both their families, to help him make his final decision. But when he’s talking to Maya’s sister and friend, he lets something slip that concerns them. They ask him about Mieke, and he admits he had more of a “spark” with Mieke than with Maya.

“I wanted to be honest, because I’d been struggling so much, and it was probably something I hadn’t told Maya yet,” Zac explains. “Once it came out, I knew there’d be repercussions.”

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Zac meets Mieke’s family. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After meeting both families, Zac makes his final decision. He found it “ridiculously hard” to tell one of the girls that he didn’t see a future with her, and saying the words left him in tears.

“I felt horrible,” he says. “I definitely felt for her.”

As hard as the whole experience has been for Zac, he says he’s always been “100 per cent invested”.

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“I’m here to find that person I can spend the rest of my life with, so I knew it was going to be tough. I just didn’t know how much of an impact it would have on me.”

Zac found himself on Farmer Wants A Wife after one of his close friends put in an application on his behalf without telling him.

“I’ve always been in relationships, my whole life, and I went the last two years without a relationship, so he put my name in,” he explains.

He says he had a “great bunch of ladies” on the farm.

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“Once one person left, in particular, we all got along so well, and everyone was so, so lovely.”

But now that filming is finished, he’s relieved to be out of a situation that involves kissing multiple girls.

“I have never been one to stray from lady to lady. Once I start in a talking phase, that one lady always gets my full attention.”

Zac says he felt he had to accept all the kissing, “because it is a big part of a relationship, that spark”.

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“I’m glad I won’t be having to kiss multiple ladies again in that situation… in the nicest way! It was definitely awkward.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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