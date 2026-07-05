Farmer Wants A Wife’s Rachel reveals: ‘I wish I’d left earlier’

Alex’s search for love ended early in Sunday night’s episode of Farmer Wants A Wife. The 28-year-old beef and mushroom farmer told Rachel that he didn’t see a future with her, and then he told Eddy that he’d fallen in love with her.

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So was Rachel sad? Not at all.

Rachel felt “zero sadness” when Alex said he didn’t see a future with her. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Honestly, I felt relieved,” the 25-year-old consultant admits to TV WEEK. “I knew there wasn’t anything on my end, and I was just happy for Eddy. I was heartbroken I didn’t get a chance to say bye to Eddy. That’s what made me upset.”

Rachel says it was “extremely obvious” that Alex was infatuated with 30-year-old lawyer Eddy from the start.

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“I don’t blame him, really,” she adds. “I still had a great time despite this. It was almost like third-wheeling some friends!”

She says she “definitely” thought about walking out during her time on the farm.

“I do wish I had left earlier than I did,” she reveals. “I put a lot of my life on hold to go on the show, so it would have been nice to get back to that a bit sooner. But I still had so much fun on the farm with my friends, so it felt bittersweet.”

Alex gives Rachel a goodbye hug. (Credit: Channel Seven )

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Rachel says they had the “greatest group” of girls.

“Eddy, Gabbie and Suze have become some of my closest friends. We have flown around the country to catch up multiple times! I did find love on the farm with this group of chicks.”

Speaking of love, Rachel is now dating someone, and it’s going extremely well.

“I met my partner at the start of this year and we have been inseparable ever since. He is the kindest, most supportive person I have ever met. Watching your partner on a dating reality TV show definitely isn’t for the weak, but he has been an absolute champion and is always my number one supporter. I couldn’t be more in love.”

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And finally the big question: did Rachel’s stay on Alex’s farm change her opinion of mushrooms?

“I truly don’t see my opinion on mushrooms ever changing,” she says. “My hatred runs very deep.”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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