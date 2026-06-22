Farmer Wants A Wife’s Dylan and the new girl: ‘I was spun off my boots’

There’s trouble on the way in Farmer Wants A Wife. Family and friends of all five farmers pick a new lady for them to go on a date with, and some of the dates go very, very well. Which farmers will take their new lady home – and what will the other ladies have to say about that?

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In South Australia, Dylan’s grandparents Kay and Bob choose for him, and their choice is Keeley, who’s 23 and works in marketing but also has her own horse.

Dylan’s grandparents choose Keeley. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“My Nan’s always said, ‘You’ve got to find yourself a horse girl,’” Dylan, 24, tells TV WEEK. “And then Keeley came along and it was like, ‘Far out!’ I was spun off my boots.”

Dylan says it was “really, really tricky” because he already had connections established with the girls on his farm.

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“I was hoping it wouldn’t begin burning everything I’d just been building.”

At this point in his search for love, Dylan says he had “two frontrunners”.

“But I wasn’t really sure which direction to go,” he says. “I was pretty lost. And then Keeley gets introduced.

“I think most blokes would think it’s a dream, but I would argue it’s not.”

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Dylan already has strong connections with girls on his farm. (Credit: Channel Seven )

As for the third girl on his farm, Dylan admits the “electric pop-off” he felt when he first met her began to fade once they were in a group setting.

“It felt like she went distant,” he says. “You’ve got all these other girls and you’re building connections and it’s almost like she’s taking a backseat and she’s kind of jeopardising herself and us.”

Who will be left on the farm at the end of the week?

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Dylan admits the whole Farmer Wants A Wife experience was more difficult than he thought it would be.

“I didn’t expect how wild it would be mentally, having to juggle everything at once and not hurt everyone. I’m pretty big on making sure everyone else is all right.”

He says before going on the show, he’d only had two girlfriends.

“I hadn’t really had much of a love life,” he explains. “First one I was with her for five years and then the second one I was with just under a year. And then I went on to the show and did the speed dates and was like, ‘Far out, this is wild! I’ve got all these ladies!’”

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It’s been a rough ride for Dylan. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Since the season began, Dylan has faced online accusations that he’s not a real farmer because Cherry Gardens, where his family has their farm, is just over 30 minutes from the Adelaide CBD. He admits that he suffered a bit of “imposter syndrome” for a little while.

“I had to take a step back and go, ‘Think about what you do every day, mate. You’re bloody growing hay, you’re doing all the farm work, you’re working with sheep… You are what you say you are.’”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife at 7.30pm Monday and 7pm Sunday on Channel Seven or 7plus.

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