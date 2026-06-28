‘Jealousy crept in’: FWAW’s Scarlett drops a truth bomb about competing with her best friend for Dylan

When Scarlett and Ally met on Farmer Wants a Wife, both vying for Dylan’s heart, they became instant best friends.

Advertisement

“We are basically joined at the hip,” Scarlett tells TV WEEK.

Scarlett and Dylan share a love of horses. (Credit: Channel Seven)

She says their close friendship made things “extremely hard” when both of them formed a strong connection with South Australian sheep farmer Dylan.

“It was: ‘Do I prioritise my own happiness or the happiness of someone who’s become my best friend? Do I put myself first or my friend?’

Advertisement

“Ally is one of the most gorgeous, beautiful human beings, and I would be lying if I didn’t say jealousy crept in at times. It’s definitely not an emotion I’m particularly proud of. But it just shows that I did care about Dylan so, so much – and I still do, obviously.”

Scarlett says when Dylan brought new girl Keeley back to the farm, she “adored” her as soon as she met her, but she was worried.

“She and Dylan seemed to have very similar goals and visions for the future. And I remember looking at them and being like, ‘Wow, they make a lot of sense together.’ And that was super intimidating.”

Scarlett likes to dress up – but she’s also happy to get her hands dirty. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

This week on the show, Dylan, 24, and Scarlett, 22, go on a romantic date. Scarlett says she didn’t expect to get chosen for the date, and it gave her hope.

“He created this safe space for me to really let down my walls on that date completely and stop making the little jokes that I do, because for me, the little jokes I do are definitely a coping mechanism,” she explains. “It just gave me more reassurance that I needed to trust our connection and really lean into the whole experience. You know, it’s not easy being vulnerable to a guy and it’s even more scary being vulnerable when you know about one million people are watching.”

The glamorous Scarlett, who has played polo and also mustered horses on her great-uncle’s property, went on Farmer Wants a Wife at the urging of her grandmother.

“My grandma, my whole life, has been saying to me that I need to live on a farm. She was like, ‘You need to go on. You need to find a genuine guy.’”

Advertisement

Scarlett, who’s studied journalism and is open to doing more TV, says being in the public eye has been “very interesting”.

“A lot of people had a lot to say about my red lipstick. People were not happy with how it was applied. Looking back, it does look pretty bad!”

Catch Farmer Wants A Wife on Monday at 7.30pm and Sunday at 7pm on Channel Seven or 7plus.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.