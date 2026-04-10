“Stay tuned”: MAFS’ Gia Fleur signs with Kim Kardashian’s former publicist

Married At First Sight bride Gia Fleur has signed onto one of Australia’s biggest celebrity agents in a bid to make the most out of her reality TV fame.

Advertisement

Gia took to Instagram on Friday – two days before the reunion is set to air – to announce that she had signed with Max Markson, a notorious Australia-based publicist whose worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Pamela Anderson and Kim Kardashian.

Gia revealed the news via Instagram on Friday

He’s also represented past MAFS contestants such as Jessika Power, Cyrell Paule and last years’ Jacqui Burfoot and Clint Rice.

“I look forward to seeing where this goes and what direction we go and what we do after this,” Gia announces in the video.

Advertisement

“So stay tuned,” she ends the clip before blowing a kiss to camera.

Max wrote he was “so looking forward to managing” Gia and called her a “great talent”.

Gia is believed to be the first MAFS participant to retain management from the 2026 season, however Woman’s Day hears that several other stars – such as Alissa Fay, Luke Fourniotis and Bec Zacharia – have also been on the lookout.

Max has worked with some of the biggest stars in the world (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

It comes as speculation this year’s cast are set to earn the least through social media after the season had been slammed by viewers for focusing on the drama rather than the love stories.

However, Gia – who boasts more than 90,000 followers on her socials – could see her earn the most from the 2026 crop of contestants and banking around $1,548 per post.

It pales in comparison to previous years.

Max called Gia “a great talent” after she earned the role of villain this season.

Advertisement

Back in 2020, Max Markson revealed that some of the clients he took on from the show – such as Jessika Power and Cyrell Paule – were easily earning $300,000 a year through sponsored social media posts, however he added it was a rarity.

“Not everybody makes it [as a full-time influencer] because they don’t have the volume of followers on their social media,” he told The Herald Sun at the time.

“You have to be outrageous, you need personality. Once you have over 100,000 followers, you might be able to give up your day job and just earn money from collaborations.

‘If it is, like, 50,000 to 70,000, don’t give up your day job, you have to keep working. At 200,000 to 250,000 followers, that is a sweet spot,” he added.

Advertisement

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.