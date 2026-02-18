MAFS’ Jacqui and Clint move to Queensland as wedding looms

With their wedding fast approaching, Married At First Sight season 12 success story Clint Rice and Jacqui Burfoot are ready to start their next chapter.

The couple, who were partnered with different people during the social experiment before finding love after filming wrapped, announced their engagement in April 2025.

They’ve listed their house in Tasmania for sale. (Credit: Domain)

While Jacqui quickly moved into her fiancée’s sprawling home in Tasmania, the property is now up for sale as they set their sights on a new life in sunny Queensland.

According to the Domain listing, professional golfer and businessman Clint put his three-bedroom, two-bathroom resort-like Riverside home – just outside of Launceston – on the market for a price guide of $2.95 million to $3.2 million.

Clint spent 18 months painstakingly renovating the home, which was completed in 2024. Amenities include a five-hole putting green, indoor golf simulator, a full-size tennis court and gym.

“It’s a great house,” he says. “We thought about everything. There were months of going back and forth with the designer to actually get it right, and we did get it really right.”

The MAFS star cites his favourite part of the house as the “sanctuary” he created in the primary bedroom.

“My favourite part of the house is the en suite,” he says. “The king-size master bedroom flows into the walk-in dressing room, which then leads to the actual en suite with a walk-in shower and skylights.

“I love that part of the house. It’s kind of like a sanctuary.”

Last April, the couple opened up to Woman’s Day about their whirlwind romance, shock engagement and future plans.

They were already excitedly planning to exchange vows this summer, sharing that they may need to have several ceremonies – one in Tassie, another in Jacqui’s native Queenstown, New Zealand and a possible third destination wedding in the South of France!

A “big family” is also on the cards – just not quite yet.

Jewellery designer Jacqui told Mamamia last October that she was focused on building her empire before having a baby.

“I want a successful career: the most exciting thing for me is building a business together,” she said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to build a multimillion-dollar company.

“Clint is very good at business – he has already successfully exited a seven-figure golf business. Together, we are aiming higher.”

