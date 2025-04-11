After five months of dating, fans were shocked when Married At First Sight’s Clint got down on one knee to Jacqui on the weekend at the So Dramatic MAFS viewing party.

Advertisement

Clint proposed in front of 150 guests and later shared the exciting news on social media, posting pictures of the custom-designed ring, which is estimated to be valued at $30,000.

The pair shared exclusively with Woman’s Day their upcoming wedding plans with the occasion set to be booked for next summer.

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

THE OUTFITS

Jacqui shared a glimpse into what her ideal wedding dress would look like.

Advertisement

“I’m thinking of like a two-piece with a big flowy pleated skirt that drapes along the ground and a corset top that wraps over the top and a sheer scarf that drapes down the back.”

On the suits, Clint shared that he would go “classic, traditional” with a black suit, white shirt and bow tie.

THE LOCATION

With Jacqui’s family in New Zealand and Clint’s in Tasmania, the pair shared that they, “might need to have two weddings – one in Tassie, one in Queenstown.”

The pair also loved the idea of a potential destination wedding, with Jacqui having always dreamt of a destination wedding in the South of France.

Advertisement

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEDDING DECOR

“I really, really want a hedge maze with a love seat in the hedge maze and a photo booth,” the future bride shared.

“So our guests can go in and get cute romantic snaps on the bench.”

The pair’s choice for flowers would be Jacqui’s favourite, Baby’s-breath.

Advertisement

“We’re going to flood the whole room with baby’s-breath. I know that for a fact,” she shared.

WEDDING CAKE

“I’ve always wanted a big cheese stack for a cake. So not cheesecake, but cheese,” Jacqui spoke on her big day’s wedding cake.

“I really think it would be cool to get a French cheese. We can maybe get a Tasmanian cheese and a New Zealand cheese and it could be like a combo.”

(Credit: Phillip Castleton)

Advertisement

THE MUSIC

Having taken part in the experiment with her partner, Tony, Morena had a bond with Jacqui throughout the course of the show.

“There is one person who we would absolutely love and who has already been locked in to DJ our wedding and send the night away. And that is the one and only DJ Morena. She’s already signed up.”

“She’s been so supporting and loving and we could not have a wedding without DJ Morena. So Morena, you’re locked in,” Jacqui shared.

THE HONEYMOON

For their honeymoon, they’ve envisioned the ultimate romantic escape—an all-inclusive, luxurious getaway where they can completely unwind after the whirlwind of the wedding.

Advertisement

“Massages. And just being, and going out for dinner and just having a romantic dinner every night of the week.

“I’m happy with something tropical – so long as I get to kiss this man every night, that’s the most important thing,” Jacqui commented.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.