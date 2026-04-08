‘I didn’t get out of bed’: What happened after Danny blindsided Bec at final vows

Last night, Australia witnessed the final impact of a slow car crash that we’ve seen coming from the very first week of MAFS 2026.

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While Bec turned up to the final vows ready to declare her undying love for Danny, and for the two of them to ride off into the sunset to live happily ever after in Adelaide together, Danny had other plans.

Bec was first to read out her final vows and she told Danny she would “always choose him” and that she loved him.

“Daniel, you’re my best friend, my safe space, you make me a better person and you lift me up when I’m down. You’re the kind of man everyone wants in their corner,” she began.

Bec says she was blindsided by Danny’s decision. Credit: Channel Nine.

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“My dog Coco loved you from the moment she met you and that told me everything I needed to know about your heart,” she added. “I look at you now and I see the man I want to build a life with. A man who has made me see a future for myself that I didn’t see before.

“Today, standing here, I’m choosing you and I promise to choose you every day from here on out.”

Danny then delivered his final vows, in which he told Bec he “loved her as a friend” but couldn’t see them working together as a couple.

“When I think of bringing kids into the world, I want to bring kids into a stable relationship and a stable loving home,” he said. “As much as it breaks my heart to say this, I felt a weight come off my shoulders, at a time when I should’ve been missing you.”

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“I believe you can have multiple soul mates in life – some who are your best friends and some who are your lovers,” he continued. “Bec, I believe you’re my soulmate as a friend, but I’ve come to realise there’s doubt in my mind if you are my soulmate as a lover.”

Bec says she didn’t get out of bed for six days after the final vows. Credit: Channel Nine.

After the final vows were filmed, Bec returned home to Adelaide alone and later told nine.com.au that she didn’t “get out of bed for five days”.

“I flew home that same day because I couldn’t be in Sydney anymore, and I didn’t get out of my bed for five days,” she told the publication.

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“I lay in bed and I didn’t eat. I just slept and cried. It was, it was truly one of the most horrific things I think that’s ever happened to me.”

When they parted ways, Danny told fellow contestant Sam to tell Bec he would call her soon, but after four days of not hearing from him, Bec called Danny and he eventually returned her phone call.

“He said to me, ‘I didn’t think I was enough for you. I didn’t even know if you were going to leave with me. You threw me under the bus at the last Commitment Ceremony. Love isn’t enough and I didn’t think we could bring children into this world’,” Bec told the publication.

“He’d been telling me he was falling in love with me and was moving to Adelaide,” she added.

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The 35-year-old now believes that Danny just wanted to get to final vows so he would have more exposure after MAFS.

“I think Daniel had a goal, and that goal was to make it to Final Vows and be on a TV show. I fell in love with him during that time but I fell in love with words and not actions,” she said.

“I feel like a fool but I believed him when he told me these things.﻿”

Bec said Danny was a “confused little boy” and that many of her fellow contestants have since told her that they could tell he wasn’t as into her as she was into him.

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After the episode aired, Bec posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “It’s better to have loved and lost, than to have never loved before”.

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