‘This needs to happen’: The surprising MasterChef spinoff Reddit can’t stop talking about

A simple idea posted on Reddit has sparked genuine excitement among MasterChef Australia fans – and it’s not hard to see why.

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A fan floated a simple concept: current judge Jean-Christophe Novelli and MasterChef alum Khanh Ong travel around Australia visiting standout food spots – restaurants, cafés, street food markets – then head back to a kitchen to cook their own dishes inspired by what they’ve tried.

The premise is simple, but it’s the pairing that has fans excited. Khanh’s warmth and wit alongside Jean-Christophe’s classical French training and big personality make for an unlikely duo – and that’s exactly the point.

(Credit: Ten)

“Such an unlikely couple but I think they would be both hilariously entertaining and also it would be great to get some of their food knowledge,” wrote one commenter.

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The thread quickly filled with agreement. “Omg this is actually a brilliant idea,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I’m so on board with this idea. This needs to happen.” A third shared: “Pitch this to Endemol Shine Australia immediately.”

Beyond the entertainment value, fans pointed to a bigger opportunity: a genuine showcase for Australian food culture. Independent restaurants, hole-in-the-wall eateries, regional gems – the kind of places that rarely get national screen time.

One commenter suggested the first season could focus entirely on restaurants owned by MasterChef alumni, giving the show an instant community feel and a reason for longtime fans to tune in.

(Credit: Ten)

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Comparisons to the beloved ABC series The Cook and the Chef came up naturally, with one fan even floating Maggie Beer as a producer. Given her instinct for celebrating Australian produce and her ties to the MasterChef world, it’s not as far-fetched as it sounds.

The concept also makes business sense. As another commenter noted, “there are so many cross-marketing opportunities” – and Australian food television has long defaulted to competition formats.

There was one fan who disagreed in the thread – someone felt Khanh lacked the “grace and maturity” for the format – but it was largely drowned out.

Endemol Shine Australia hasn’t commented, but the audience’s appetite is clearly there!

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