Furious MasterChef fans let loose on Reddit over Jean-Christopher Novelli: ‘It’s about respect’

MasterChef Australia fans have been raising concerns about how judge Jean-Christophe Novelli is treated on the show.

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Viewers have noticed he tends to appear at the end of the judging lineup – and his comments don’t always make it to air.

(Credit: Ten)

“Why is the judging line-up basically always the same – Andy [Allen] first, the girls [Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin], then JC [Jean-Christophe]?” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Mix up the judging order! He’s a regular part of the team now, so give the man more respect. Justice for JC!”

In at least one episode, viewers noted that Jean-Christophe’s feedback on a dish wasn’t included at all – a surprising omission given he holds four Michelin stars and no one else on the panel has any.

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Some fans believe the issue comes down to editing. The show films judges separately and pieces the footage together in post-production, and viewers feel Jean-Christophe consistently ends up with less screen time as a result.

“JC gets a few seconds of airtime because apparently that makes better TV,” one viewer wrote. “It doesn’t.”

When he does speak, fans tend to respond positively. “He has the knowledge and the skills to articulate very well. He’s just not being given the opportunity,” one commenter noted.

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Similar concerns have also been raised about judge Sofia Levin, who some feel is often underused.

Meanwhile, a few viewers have suggested Andy Allen receives a disproportionate amount of focus, though most acknowledge that’s an editorial decision rather than anything personal.

On a more positive note, fans have observed the show has moved away from using Jean-Christophe primarily for comic relief, which many consider an improvement.

Not everyone shares these concerns, though. Some viewers think the panel is simply too large, and that fewer judges overall would make for a tighter show.

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But those who want to see more of Jean-Christophe argue the solution isn’t to cut judges – it’s to give each of them a fair share of the spotlight.

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