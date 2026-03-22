MAFS: Sam reveals why Chris REALLY wrote ‘leave’ at the commitment ceremony

Married at First Sight’s (MAFS) Sam was left blindsided in a heartbreaking scene when Chris wrote ‘leave’ at the Commitment Ceremony – and now, speaking to TV WEEK, he’s revealing what he believes led his husband to walk away from the experiment.

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“He had given up,” Sam, 34, tells TV WEEK. “I went into that Commitment Ceremony hoping to get feedback. Whatever that was, I was going to put it into practice the next week.

“Chris must have gone into it thinking that I was going to be completely in the wrong – or maybe he just did not care at all, or he wasn’t willing to work on himself.”

The couple had already clashed earlier in Feedback Week, when Sam – a fitness studio owner – felt their future and where they would live post experiment had been mapped out without him being consulted.

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While Chris apologised, Sam says the moment didn’t land the way he had hoped.

“He snapped at me for calling him not empathetic,” Sam explains. “He said his sister says he’s empathetic, his mum says he’s empathetic. At one point I put my hands up and I’m just like, ‘I’m not really used to being spoken to like this.’

“To be met with that defensiveness and hostility when I just tried to bring up the smallest thing… the fact that he said to [expert] Mel that I was going to move to Sydney stopped being the issue for about 30 seconds after I brought it up. It then became about how I was being treated for raising it.”

Sam and Chris clashed earlier in the week over Chris’ alleged lack of empathy. (Credit: Nine Network)

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Hoping to get some clarity, Sam later brought the issue to the group at a Dinner Party – but it only made matters worse.

“I couldn’t see myself getting through to him by myself,” he says. “I needed someone else there.”

From Chris’ perspective, however, the move felt like a betrayal – leaving the relationship on even shakier ground.

But despite their marital issues experienced throughout the week, when Sam saw the final decision written on the card, he admits he was still completely caught off guard.

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“When I saw he wrote leave, I thought, ‘What the f**k. Why have I been anxious in bed for three days worrying about this? Why have I put so much effort into this? Why have I tried to resolve these issues with you when the first time we have a conflict you’re just going to pack your bags and go?’ – it just really blindsided me.”

You can tune in to Married at First Sight on Monday to Wednesday at 7.30pm, and on Sunday at 7pm for the always chaotic Commitment Ceremony’s on Channel Nine and 9Now.

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