MAFS’ Sam calls Chris’ behaviour a ‘red flag’ after explosive Feedback Week argument

One of Married at First Sight’s happiest couples, Sam and Chris, hit their first real argument during Feedback Week – and Sam admits that seeing Chris’ fight style was a ‘red flag’.

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“Chris flipped on me,” fitness-studio owner Sam, 34, tells TV WEEK. “Chris and I hadn’t really discussed how things would look after the experiment. But he had basically told people where I would be living. Everything had been decided for me!”

Chris doubles down at dinner. (Credit: Nine Network)

When Sam approaches him about it, the conversation quickly explodes. While Sam believes Feedback Week is the perfect opportunity to resolve issues openly, the discussion only makes things worse.

“I thought during Feedback Week we could come to each other with feedback and not feel like we’re going to be shut down or have each other’s heads bitten off.

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Chris said: ‘I feel like you’ve shut me down heaps.’ I apologised and said, ‘That is not how I want to show up in a relationship, I’m really sorry. Do you have any examples?’ He didn’t have any.

Sam is waiting for an apology that might never come. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I thought, ‘Oh, you gaslighter, you were just going to twist that to make me look bad.’”

While Sam is hoping for an apology, Chris isn’t willing to give one. And, combined with the tension from their argument and a disastrous Dinner Party, their relationship is left hanging by a thread.

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“I just lay in my room for days with my pillow across my chest, incredibly anxious,” Sam reveals. Will they survive this week’s Commitment Ceremony?

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