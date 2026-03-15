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MAFS’ Sam calls Chris’ behaviour a ‘red flag’ after explosive Feedback Week argument

"Chris flipped on me."
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Lucy Croke Profile
MAFS Sam talks to Danny and Bec at the cocktail party on the couch about his relationship issues with Chris.
Will Sam and Chris be able to survive their first fall out?
Nine Network

One of Married at First Sight’s happiest couples, Sam and Chris, hit their first real argument during Feedback Week – and Sam admits that seeing Chris’ fight style was a ‘red flag’.

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“Chris flipped on me,” fitness-studio owner Sam, 34, tells TV WEEK. “Chris and I hadn’t really discussed how things would look after the experiment. But he had basically told people where I would be living. Everything had been decided for me!”

Chris and Sam at the MAFS dinner party table.
Chris doubles down at dinner. (Credit: Nine Network)

When Sam approaches him about it, the conversation quickly explodes. While Sam believes Feedback Week is the perfect opportunity to resolve issues openly, the discussion only makes things worse.

“I thought during Feedback Week we could come to each other with feedback and not feel like we’re going to be shut down or have each other’s heads bitten off.

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Chris said: ‘I feel like you’ve shut me down heaps.’ I apologised and said, ‘That is not how I want to show up in a relationship, I’m really sorry. Do you have any examples?’ He didn’t have any.

Sam at the MAFS dinner party table with his hand to his mouth looking despondent.
Sam is waiting for an apology that might never come. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I thought, ‘Oh, you gaslighter, you were just going to twist that to make me look bad.’”      

While Sam is hoping for an apology, Chris isn’t willing to give one. And, combined with the tension from their argument and a disastrous Dinner Party, their relationship is left hanging by a thread.

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“I just lay in my room for days with my pillow across my chest, incredibly anxious,” Sam reveals. Will they survive this week’s Commitment Ceremony?

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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