Alissa’s shocking theory about Rachel & Bec’s MAFS retreat drama

At the infamous Married at First Sight Retreat, a battle over an inappropriate comment erupts between Rachel and Bec – but fellow bride Alissa doesn’t believe the drama was ever really about Rachel.

“Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle.”

Bec’s comment blows up night one of the retreat. (Credit: Nine Network)

In recent weeks, Alissa, a nurse and social media manager, has been collateral damage as Gia and Bec clashed over negative comments made about Alissa in a group chat they were both part of – arguing over who said the worst things and who should take the blame.

Now at Retreat Week, Rachel and Bec find themselves at each other’s throats and when Gia jumps in to defend Rachel, the wedge between all the women drives deeper.

For once, though, Alissa says it was almost a relief to be watching the drama unfold from the sidelines – even when it started spilling over into the boys’ group.

“I was having a great time – I was sitting there enjoying a few wines and just letting them bark at each other,” Alissa recalls. “There was a really big divide, even between the boys. It got to a point where it did get quite heated and it was hard to watch the boys fall apart.”

But Alissa’s brief break from the chaos doesn’t last long.

The long-running group chat scandal resurfaces at the next Commitment Ceremony – and Alissa warns the fallout hits closer to home than ever.

“The Commitment Ceremony resurfaces everything again, which was really unfortunate,” she reveals. “I didn’t realise how much it was going to impact David and I because the receipts were really hurtful.”

