Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Married at First Sight

Alissa’s shocking theory about Rachel & Bec’s MAFS retreat drama

“They always have a pawn in the middle”
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

At the infamous Married at First Sight Retreat, a battle over an inappropriate comment erupts between Rachel and Bec – but fellow bride Alissa doesn’t believe the drama was ever really about Rachel.

Advertisement

“Rachel got sucked into the middle of it between Bec and Gia,” Alissa, 33, tells TV WEEK. “I feel like if it’s not me, it’s got to be someone else. They’re always fighting each other but using a middleman. The more I think back on it, they always had a little pawn in the middle.”

MAFS' Bec toasting the group in a red dress behind the house they are all holidaying in for the retreat.
Bec’s comment blows up night one of the retreat. (Credit: Nine Network)

In recent weeks, Alissa, a nurse and social media manager, has been collateral damage as Gia and Bec clashed over negative comments made about Alissa in a group chat they were both part of – arguing over who said the worst things and who should take the blame.

Now at Retreat Week, Rachel and Bec find themselves at each other’s throats and when Gia jumps in to defend Rachel, the wedge between all the women drives deeper.

Advertisement

For once, though, Alissa says it was almost a relief to be watching the drama unfold from the sidelines – even when it started spilling over into the boys’ group.

“I was having a great time – I was sitting there enjoying a few wines and just letting them bark at each other,” Alissa recalls. “There was a really big divide, even between the boys. It got to a point where it did get quite heated and it was hard to watch the boys fall apart.”

But Alissa’s brief break from the chaos doesn’t last long.

Advertisement

The long-running group chat scandal resurfaces at the next Commitment Ceremony – and Alissa warns the fallout hits closer to home than ever.

“The Commitment Ceremony resurfaces everything again, which was really unfortunate,” she reveals. “I didn’t realise how much it was going to impact David and I because the receipts were really hurtful.”

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement