Bec’s bombshell texts rock Married at First Sight: Is she being unfairly blamed?

A bombshell group chat has become one of the biggest scandals of this season of Married at First Sight – and at the centre of it all is Bec.

During a fiery Dinner Party, Gia dropped screenshots of private messages exchanged between several of the brides, exposing harsh comments about Alissa from her supposed friend – Bec. The reveal sent shockwaves through the group, with friendships fracturing in real time as accusations of two-faced behaviour and betrayal flew across the table.

Bec was blindsided when her private messages were revealed. (Credit: CH9)

But as viewers have watched Bec take the brunt of the backlash, a bigger question quickly emerged: is she unfairly the only one copping the heat?

Because, as we all know, there are always two sides to every story.

When TV WEEK asks Bec whether she feels she’s unfairly copping the blame, she doesn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” the 35-year-old account manager says. “At the end of the day, there’s no way that there’s just one person saying, ‘I’m angry’ – in much more foul words – and no one else is replying or saying anything. That’s the reality of the situation.”

“Had you seen the other text messages that were going around in that group… which I said I would never bring up – you know, two wrongs don’t make a right. I will take ownership and responsibility and I will take the brunt of it.”

So what is Bec hinting at was said by the other brides? Was it worse than what she is being held accountable for? And will those messages ever see the light of day?

All we know is that over the coming weeks, the pressure of the experiment – and the repercussions of her actions – take a significant toll on Bec.

“There were two weeks where I sat down with Danny and said, ‘I can’t do this. I have this beautiful group of people in my life at home that love, support and trust each other. That’s not this group of people. I’m hurting people without meaning to, and it doesn’t align with who I am at my core – I might have to go.’”

With alliances shifting and tensions at breaking point, the question now hangs heavy over the experiment: will Bec be the next participant to walk away?

