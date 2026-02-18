MAFS: What really happened between Gia and Danny? They both tell their side

An explosive second Dinner Party on Married at First Sight delivered one of the season’s biggest bombshells yet when Brook dropped a shock allegation: that Danny had hit on Gia during an off-camera night out.

The claim blindsided his wife Bec, who has already spent much of the experiment feeling insecure about their connection – especially after a rocky honeymoon where Danny admitted he felt no sexual chemistry. Adding fuel to the fire? Bec had long suspected Gia might be Danny’s “type”.

While Danny firmly denied the accusation, Gia doubled down at the table, asking Bec one simple question: “Why would I make this up?”

Now, speaking exclusively to TV WEEK, both Danny and Gia share what “really happened” that night.

Gia is standing her ground when it comes to the allegations. (Credit: Nine Network)

So what are the allegations?

The moment in question allegedly took place during an off-camera night out at trendy influencer hotspot Bondi Icebergs. According to Gia, she, Brook and Danny were briefly left alone at a table when the conversation took a turn.

“Brook and I were sitting at a table with Danny on a night out,” disability support worker Gia, 35, explains. “Everyone had gone to the bathroom and Danny, Brook and I were left. He was quite drunk and said, ‘Are you happy with your match? Is she your type? Would you go for someone like her in the real world?’ And he said, ‘No, I’d go for someone like you.’”

Scott has Gia’s back no matter what. (Credit: Nine Network)

Gia stands firm

Gia insists the exchange happened – and says Brook can back her up.

“Brook and I were like, ‘Oh my god – do we tell Bec?’” she recalls. “I kind of already got the vibe he liked me because at the first Dinner Party he was giving me looks, so I thought he probably would think I’m his type.”

She admits she initially didn’t want to stir trouble.

“I had just quote-unquote made up with Bec, so it wasn’t something I wanted to bring up,” Gia says. “If they’re going good, I thought this is genuinely stupid to bring up. And he could have just been drunk – not that that’s an excuse – but the night of the Dinner Party Danny was stirring me and Brook, so Brook said, ‘I’m going to say it.’ I said not to, but she did and that’s when it absolutely kicked off.”

Danny (middle) is all smiles before the Dinner Party from hell. (Credit: Nine Network)

Danny hits back

Danny, however, denies everything – including claims he was eyeing Gia at the first Dinner Party.

“It’s mind-boggling watching that back,” businessman Danny, 34, says. “No-one else in the whole experiment has ever said that they saw me looking Gia up and down. That’s just a ridiculous claim.”

As for the night at Icebergs?

“There were so many people there – cast members – I was never alone with Gia that whole night. Even Scott, her own husband, if you asked him right now, ‘Did you see Danny talking to Gia one-on-one that night?’ The answer would be no. No-one saw it, no-one heard this be said, because it wasn’t said.”

Two wildly different accounts.

One fractured marriage.

And a Dinner Party that has well and truly lit the fuse.

Will Bec and Danny be able to recover from this wild revelation? Time will tell!

