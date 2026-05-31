Home and Away spoilers: Who is the Summer Bay criminal?

Could a Home and Away favourite be a criminal?

That’s the question plaguing the locals of Summer Bay as another robbery put everyone in the spotlight. After weeks of robberies and break-ins, including one that put Sonny as a suspect, police are no closer to arresting a culprit.

This week, a fan favourite is set upon and everyone in town is under suspicion.

Can David solve the mystery?

At the police station, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is under pressure to find the person responsible for the recent robberies. And snapping at his heels is enthusiastic recruit, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach).

Can David find the assailant? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“A spate of robberies are taking place in Summer Bay,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “David sees this as a good opportunity for Richie to learn, asking him what he would do in this situation. He can see that he is eager, which brings a new energy to the station, not such a bad thing in his opinion.”

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), however, finds him increasingly frustrating to work with.

Leah and Justin enjoy a romantic picnic. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Cash is not as patient as David, and Richie seems to annoy him with his enthusiasm,” Jeremy says. “David can see this and has a bit of fun teaming them up together, telling Cash to mentor the young rookie.”

Seemingly oblivious to the drama, at least for now, are Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) who are busy rekindling their love life.

Love is in the air for Justin and Leah! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Justin surprises Leah with a romantic beachside picnic. The couple are (thankfully!) stronger than ever after a rocky few months saw them almost call it quits. Now, they are basking in a fresh start – one that includes Justin’s new business as a mobile mechanic.

Sadly, it’s not taking off as he hoped, and the pair use the moment to think of ways to attract more clients.

A few days later, after some tweaks to the business’ website, Justin receives a call for roadside assistance. Jumping at the chance, he follows directions to a deserted road.

To his surprise, there’s no vehicle in sight – and no reception to call. As he jumps out on foot to inspect the area, a hooded figure approaches the car and jumps in! Justin is startled by the engine and races to stop the thief, but it’s too late!

As the drama escalates, someone is bound to get hurt…

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel Seven.