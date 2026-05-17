Home and Away spoilers: Sonny pushes himself too far

Looking to expedite his recovery, Sonny (Ryan Bown) takes matters into his own hands on Home and Away this week. But doing so, he puts himself in danger…

Will his determination send him back to hospital?

With the gym reopened, Sonny is enthusiastic about his physiotherapy. Doctors have warned him to take it slow but despite the fatigue on his body, Sonny is determined to walk again. He feels good and inspired to take on the challenge.

Sonny will do whatever it takes to be himself again. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Right now, on his path toward rehabilitation, Sonny’s feeling relieved, hopeful and proud,” Ryan tells TV WEEK. “He’s been deeply inspired by his fellow friends in the rehab clinic seeing how fiercely independent, resilient and determined they are.”

At first, everything goes well until Sonny refuses to take a break, even though his body is faltering. Remi (Adam Rowland) and Lacey (Sophea Pennington) urge him to stop, but their efforts are met with an outburst of rage from their friend who warns them to back off.

Lacey urges him to slow down. But will he listen? (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He’s frustrated,” Ryan says. “Sonny wants to believe that it will take time, but deep down he feels that intense dedication is the way forward.”

The following day, Sonny apologises for his actions before blatantly lying to them, promising that he will slow down. But later that day, he returns to the gym and begins another workout.

Sonny ignores everyone’s advice. But at what cost?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven