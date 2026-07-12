Home and Away spoilers: Beau shows his dark side to Sonny

To the alert Home and Away viewer, Beau looks like bad news. But love is blinding Harper’s logic and Sonny, too, remains under Beau’s command.

This week, as the relationship heats up, Beau (Blake Richardson) seems to be the perfect boyfriend. It’s been months since Harper (Jessica Redmayne) put herself out there and she’s happier than ever.

She’s none the wiser to Beau’s job as a drug dealer – and doesn’t know he’s dealing to Sonny (Ryan Bown). But his intensity has her concerned.

Beau puts pressure on Harper. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After Beau’s constant pressure for quality time, Harper drops Archie to be with his father, Tane (Ethan Browne). But her brief absence sends Beau into a spin. She explains, but it’s not enough for Beau, who suggests they download tracking apps on their phones so they can always locate each other.

Harper laughs but realises he’s serious and gets that uneasy feeling again…

“She still believes that his choices are in the best interest of their relationship,” Jessica tells TV WEEK. “She wants to give this a good try.”

Gold Logie nominee Todd Woodbridge is in the hot seat!

Meanwhile, Sonny is desperate for more steroids, but can’t afford it. In a moment alone, he begs Beau to give him more – he’ll come good on the money, he insists.

When Beau refuses, Sonny decides to do the unthinkable: steal. Over a drink with best friend Remi to “patch things up”, he swipes the credit card from his wallet!

Unfortunately, his bright idea only angers Beau who fumes at his actions. If a stolen credit card leads back to Remi and then him, his business is over.

With a sharp punch to the face, Sonny is knocked off his feet! Just how dangerous is Beau?

Sonny feels Beau’s wrath. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“He doesn’t know anything about Beau so has no reason to believe he’s dangerous, but Sonny is wary of certain demanding behaviour exhibited by Beau around collecting payment,” Ryan explains.

But Beau is only just beginning to dish out the punishment. He informs Sonny that the only way he’ll get another batch is if he himself starts selling to prospective clients!

Elsewhere, love might be blossoming between David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and new doctor Amelia (Nicole da Silva). It’s clear there’s something between them but he’s not sure he’s ready for love.

David could ruin his chance with Amelia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Amelia is exceptional at her job, she’s intelligent and she’s tough, which David likes,” Jeremy explains. “They respect each other, each admiring the other’s strength.”

After all the tragedy he’s faced, will David open up his heart again?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven