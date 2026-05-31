Home and Away spoilers: Will Sonny take steroids?

In recent weeks on Home and Away, Sonny (Ryan Bown) has been dedicated to his rehabilitation. But his efforts could see him more inured than before.

Now, as he continues training on his own terms and pushes everyone away, an intriguing offer could see spiral into drug use.

Sonny ignores advice from friends. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Testing the limits

Despite his recent arrest for breaking into the gym, Sonny assures Dana that he was simply “questioned” by police. But his best friend Remi (Adam Rowland) can tell there’s more going on. At the gym, Remi implores him to see reason – if he doesn’t slow down, he could end up more injured that he already is.

“Yes, he was very much involved [in the break-in]. He knows in his heart that he’s taken things too far, but he feels like he’s in too deep,” Ryan tells TV WEEK.

Sonny convinces Dana that everything is under control. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Adam adds: “It’s a testing time. Remi loves the enthusiasm, [but is] concerned with the obsession.”

During a walk with girlfriend Dana (Ally Harris), Sonny convinces her that he has everything under control.

“Sonny lies to Dana about the gym as she thinks he’s pushing himself too hard too quickly,” Ryan explains. “But Sonny is so determined to get back to the old Sonny that he ignores her advice and Tane’s training program.”

How far will Sonny go to be himself again? (Credit: Channel Seven)

A tough pill

Back at the gym Sonny is working overtime again – and Tane (Ethan Browne) is fed up. He decides to restrict Sonny’s workouts to an hour, all of which will be under constant supervision.

Sonny lashes out and leaves, only to run into a stranger with an offer to “speed up” his progress.

Would Sonny be tempted to take drugs?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven