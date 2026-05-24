Lynne McGranger reflects on Home And Away, her Logies win and what comes next

Saying goodbye to a character like Irene Roberts after 33 years on Home and Away was never going to be easy for Lynne McGranger — and neither was the emotional storyline that brought her final scenes to life.

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Her final scenes followed a heart breaking Alzheimer’s storyline which saw Irene decide to sell her house and travel the world while she still could. For Lynne, bringing those scenes to life was incredibly emotional.

“I was hammered,” Lynne recalls to TV WEEK. “We wanted to do justice to this storyline about dementia.”

The Home and Away dream team! (Image: Instagram)

For the Home and Away cast, the storylien hit close to home.

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“The idea came from Jess Redmayne’s mum, who sadly was diagnosed with early onset dementia in her 50s and passed away a few years ago,” Lynne explained.

“She was my age. It was beautifully done and it made me very happy because of that, but it was also incredibly sad.”

Fortunately, her final chapter in Summer Bay ended on an extraordinary high.

At the 2025 Logies, Lynne took home both the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama and the coveted Gold Logie for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television – something she still struggles to believe happened.

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“Don’t forget about the Silver Logie!” she laughs. “That was the one that blindsided me. I got such a shock. I look back at the speech and think, ‘I do not know what I’m saying up there.’

“Then to win the Gold as well was just delightful. It was kind of like the full stop at the end. The T was crossed. The I’s were dotted. I couldn’t have written the script better myself.”

A fitting send off for one of Aussie television’s greats! (Image: TV WEEK)

Now, with Irene’s signature red hair gone and her natural colour embraced, Lynne is diving into new projects – particularly theatre – though she admits another long-running soap commitment is probably off the cards.

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“You spend your day acting, then spewing out lines, ideally getting them remotely right, and then going home and preparing for the next day,” she says.

“Whilst it keeps the brain nice and active, there’s no room for anything else. I do enjoy not having to do that anymore.

“That doesn’t mean to say I would turn my nose up at a short television stint. I would love that. But I don’t think I’ll be doing another 33 years anytime soon.”

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