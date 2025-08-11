EXCLUSIVE: Gold Logie winner Lynne McGranger reflects on her big moment

With a promise to carry her Gold Logie in her handbag for an entire year, it would seem Lynne McGranger didn’t entirely anticipate what was to come during the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Advertisement

Dressed in a flowing, floor-length gown of gold silk, Lynne certainly looked the part to take home the coveted award. But, in an emotional interview with TV WEEK at the end of the evening, she reveals she was ‘shocked’ to also win the Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Drama.

At the suggestion she might need to find a bigger handbag, Lynne, 72, laughs at the sheer unlikeliness of it all.



“I’m a bit stunned to be honest,” she says of her dual win. “In the lead-up everyone kept telling me that the Gold was mine. But to get this as well – and beat all the incredible women in the category – is incredible.”

Lynne was stunned to take home both the Silver and Gold Logie. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)



In a fitting end to her 33-year tenure as Irene Roberts on Home And Away, Lynne accepted the Gold Logie to enthusiastic applause and cheers from the audience, a lot of whom have watched or known her for many years.



As she thanked the show, she also left daughter Clancy, who was in the audience, with an unexpected plan for her future – by suggesting the Logies statue was the perfect size for an urn!



“Clancy is used to me being a nutter and she’s one, too; so I don’t think anything I say surprises her!” Lynne tells us with a laugh.

Advertisement

The crowd, including daughter Clancy, erupted into applause for actress. (Credit: Paul Suesse)

While the long-running show has an esteemed history at the Logies, the actress says her accolade is a win for free-to-air TV, which is being ‘slowly swallowed up’ by paid platforms in an evolving TV landscape.

“Our fans are so loyal,” she says. “The work that the show has provided is incredible and I’m so thankful to every single one of the cast and crew.

“And while this may be controversial, I do believe it’s time for the networks to share their talent [instead of being contracted to networks]. It’s so important to protect FTA.”

Advertisement

The announcement brought the crowd to their feet (Credit: Paul Seusse)

Despite the fanfare that is surrounding her Home And Away exit, Lynne has no regrets.



“No, absolutely not,” she confirms. “I think of all the hard work and how exhausted I was… It was time to go. That’s partly why the storyline was written: we wanted to leave a mark on the show.”



And she certainly has. With her razor-sharp wit and unwavering loyalty, Lynne’s performance has been, in many ways, an ongoing love letter to Australian culture.

Lynne celebrates with her daughter, Clancy. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis)

From memorable one-liners and eye-rolling scowls to her unwavering loyalty and big heart, Irene Roberts was the underdog we could all root for.

Advertisement

It’s Lynne’s hope that she remains in our minds and hearts for many years to come.



“I know that over the years Irene has become the keeper of the vernacular in a way, similar to Alf,” she says.



“We are so honoured to play them and we love that people enjoy how our characters speak in an Australian tongue. I truly love Irene and I hope she’s not forgotten too soon. May the show continue to kick arse!”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.