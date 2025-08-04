Lynne McGranger reveals surprise plan for her Gold Logie

Lynne McGranger was the much-deserved recipient of the Gold Logie on Sunday night.

During her acceptance speech, Lynne shared an interesting idea for what she might do with the trophy when she dies.

“I don’t know if any of you have caught my press lately — there hasn’t been much. But I did promise that if I won the Gold Logie that I would carry it around in my handbag for a year. Which is better than bearing my white arse on morning television, Larry! So I will do that. And I may regret it,” she began.

“But I also thought what I could do is in a few years’ time when I die, I might chop the head off, scoop it out, and put the ashes in there, and screw the head back on and give it to Clancy, my beautiful daughter, who is here with me tonight, and she can put it on the mantelpiece,” the Home and Away star joked mid-speech.

“So there are more ways of using a Logie than just carrying them around in your bag.”

Lynne’s win came after she announced earlier this year that she would be leaving Home and Away in 2025. The now 72-year-old actress has played the much-loved character of Irene Roberts on the show for over 30 years.

“I can close the book now. 33 years, I’ve done this amazing show. And I am thrilled and honoured,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Before I forget, this is going to be pride of place next to my 1974 Wagga Wagga Drama Festival Best Actress.

“And it’s true, it’s absolutely true. That’s when I went, ‘This acting thing is kind of good. Maybe I will be better at it than I am at teaching.’.”

The actress thanked the cast and the crew of Home and Away for allowing her to explore so many different storylines through Irene.

“And this show has been kept afloat because of the wonderful writers and the wonderful production … Yeah it is a soap but you know what, it gives Australia’s actors and crew so much work, and we are so proud of it. 38 years, the bloody thing has been going for,” she said.

“It just won’t die.”

She then thanked Jessica Mauboy for creating a “beautiful” song for Irene’s final episodes.

“I want to acknowledge again the wonderful exit storyline but I also want to acknowledge the fantastic Jessica Mauboy, who wrote that beautiful song that has been overlaying Irene’s exit story,” she said.

“And again to the fans, bloody hell! For all of you fans, and those of you who keep free-to-air television alive, please, keep on doing what you’re doing, and watching what you watch.”

