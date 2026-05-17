Home and Away spoilers: Who is the new suspect in Summer Bay’s hit and run case?

For weeks, a criminal has evaded capture on Home and Away. But everyone in town thinks Alf (Ray Meagher) is behind the hit-and-run that injured Abigail. And worst of all, his own daughter doubts him too.

But this week, Justin (James Stewart) is called to an emergency roadside assist, and it brings new evidence to light. As a new suspect emerges, will Alf be exonerated?

Poor Alf struggles to find his place. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Alf feels the sting of betrayal

In Home and Away, Alf is at a loss. He’s innocent but can’t prove it, despite police ruling him out as a suspect. The investigation into who struck Abigail (Hailey Pinto) remains a mystery and Alf’s name has been dragged through the mud.

“There’s no dents, paint marks or marks to indicate he did it, but nobody is taking him seriously,” Ray, 81, tells TV WEEK. “And as it goes on, even Alf starts to wonder if he did. He gets a bit off-kilter.”

Alarm bells ring when Justin inspects the vehicle. (Credit: Channel Seven)

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) decides to make a personal house call to ease the tension, apologising to Alf for the lack of resolution. He then suggests that if he’s concerned about his reputation, a formal complaint will spark an internal investigation.

As Alf mulls over the idea, Justin is called out to assist with a car breakdown and is immediately struck by its similarity to Alf’s car. As he inspects the vehicle, Justin notices a broken side mirror. Has he found the culprit?

Who hit Abigail?

Soon after, with a sneaky tip-off from Justin, police arrive on the scene to inspect the vehicle. It’s enough for David to take owner Carmen (C. Macgrath) into custody.

David can’t ignore the evidence and takes the driver into custody. (Channel Seven)

At the station, the woman admits her fault: it was a complete accident, and she didn’t realise in the dark that she had struck a person.

With Alf in the clear, the good news spreads throughout town. But Alf isn’t in the mood for celebrating. His closest friends thought he was guilty and the betrayal stings. When Roo (Georgie parker) confronts him on his sour mood, he lets loose – the exchange leaving her stunned.

“Alf definitely struggles with that [Roo’s betrayal],” Ray says. “It feels like everyone is against him.”

Can he move on from the betrayal?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven