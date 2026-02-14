Home And Away’s Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart are engaged!

Beloved Home And Away stars Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart are officially engaged!

The pair — who also play a married couple on screen — announced the happy news on Instagram early on Sunday morning with a heart warming video of James getting down on one knee surrounded by family and friends on Valentines Day.

In the video — which was shared across both of their Instagram accounts — a shocked-looking Ada is quick to say yes before embracing her now-fiancé in a tight hug and putting on the gorgeous diamond ring.

James’ daughter, Scout, is the first to wrap them in big hugs of congratulations as Ada is overcome with emotion. Beautiful!

In the comments, friends, family and co-stars were quick to congratulate the glowing couple.

“This is the most wonderful news! 💍 Congratulations Ada and Jimmy, you deserve every happiness ♥️♥️,” wrote Emily Symons.

“Oh my heart!! So thrilled for both of you!! Of course Jimmy proposed and you said yes!!! on Valentines Day!! Excellent news!! Wishing you guys every happiness always 🥰,” exclaimed Lynne McGranger.

James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou with their kids Scout and Johnas. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Ada and James are best known for playing Leah and Justin on Home and Away. On screen, their characters were a couple, but it took the actors more than 25 years of friendship before their relationship turned romantic.

However, at the 2024 Logies Awards, the pair debuted their relationship publicly and while Justin and Leah are often facing the typical trials and tribulations of the Bay, Ada and James say their real union couldn’t be more opposite.

“We were always really, really good friends,” James explained to TV WEEK late last year. “And I have not stopped laughing. I still laugh every morning.”

“We laugh a lot,” Ada added. “It’s been lovely. I feel really content and happy.”

From everyone here at TV WEEK, congratulations to the happy couple!

