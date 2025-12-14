Home and Away’s Ada Nicodemou & James Stewart reveal their exciting family plans

There may be no single secret to happiness, but for Home and Away – and real-life – couple, James Stewart and Ada Nicodemou, laughing together certainly helps.

The pair are now together both on and off screen, but they knew each other for years as working co-stars before they began dating in 2024.

They made their much-anticipated Logies debut as a couple on the red carpet, in matching outfits, at the 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards that August.

Ada and James were dancing all through their photoshoot. (Image: TV WEEK)

“We were always really, really good friends,” James, 50, tells TV WEEK of his and Ada’s bond.

“And I have not stopped laughing. I still laugh every morning.”

“We laugh a lot,” agrees Ada, 48. “It’s been lovely. I feel really content and happy.”

At our exclusive Home and Away Christmas shoot, the pair playfully danced and laughed their way around the studio. That joy is in stark contrast to what’s been happening to their characters, Leah and Justin, on screen.

Leah’s inability to process her grief over the death of her nephew, Theo (Matt Evans), drove a wedge between her and husband, Justin. As for what’s to come for the duo in 2026, after the season finale we can only wait and see.

Before that, Leah was agonising over the departure of her friend, Irene (Lynne McGranger), who left Summer Bay after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. It’s been quite a year for Leah!

“I felt as if my character was just crying for six months,” Ada says. “It takes a toll.”

Little wonder Ada is keen for a break from the drama of the Bay over Christmas. She and James are jetting off to Europe over the festive season, hitting Dublin before travelling to Oslo, Norway, where they hope to see the Northern Lights.

“I’ve never had a white Christmas,” James explains.

“We’ll have to rug up. I’ve got to get the thermals and the jackets and the boots,” adds Ada.

They’re going back to Europe next year, this time with their children – Ada’s son, Johnas, and James’ daughter, Scout. They’ll take in Cyprus, where Ada’s family comes from, plus Italy, France, Spain and London.

“The little fella [Johnas] wants to watch a Liverpool soccer match,” James says.

It’s been a big year for their children, who have both successfully navigated Year 7. James has loved watching them “grow” and “succeed”.

“I didn’t realise how big the adjustment to Year 7 was going to be,” Ada says.

“They are both excelling, both so smart and studious.”

For James, turning 50 hasn’t been so much an adjustment as a time to be more reflective.

“It does give you a great perspective to live more fully,” he says.

Couple goals! (Image: TV WEEK)

Other highlights this year? The blended family travelled to North Queensland, where James kissed a cane toad.

“I’m like, ‘now wash your mouth!’” Ada laughs.

Love, happiness and… cuddly cane toads. Who could ask for more, really?

