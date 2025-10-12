Home And Away spoilers: Friends’ touching tribute to Theo

Determined to never forget Theo and his huge contribution to the town, Remi makes sure his friend has a permanent place in Home And Away this week.

Life has slowed for everyone in the wake of Theo’s (Matt Evans) death at the hands of Councillor Wendell (Justin Smith). Wendell’s attempt to mow down Theo’s girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), resulted in Theo being killed when he pushed Lacey out of harm’s way.

Remi’s offer brings a smile to Leah’s face.

Theo’s tragic death has devastated the town, and no one is more grief stricken than his aunt, Leah (Ada Nicodemou).

“She isn’t coping,” Ada, 48, tells TV WEEK. “She’s just really angry; she lashes out. She cannot get past her grief and she really detaches from everyone. She’s looking for anyone to blame. And not being able to go to the funeral is sad.”

Leah being barred from the funeral is causing conflict with her husband, Justin (James Stewart).

“He’s dealing with grief in a completely different way to her,” Ada explains.

Leah thanks Remi for the tribute to Theo. (Credit: Image: Channel Seven)

Remi (Adam Rowland) is on the verge of launching his own record label. But neither he nor best friend Sonny (Ryan Bown) feel right about doing it without Theo, who was a pivotal talent in their plan. The pair decide to forge ahead, but with the intent of honouring their friend.

They ask Justin for his approval and ideas as to how it might work. The thought of having to ‘honour’ Theo is almost too much to bear for Justin and Leah, but in the following days an idea comes to light as Theo’s belongings are returned to them. Leah spots Theo’s guitar and they reminisce about how much he loved music, then the emotions bubble over…

After checking out the new studio, Justin and Leah reveals that they’d like Theo’s guitar on display in his honour. Remi and Sonny immediately agree.

After installing the guitar, they reveal a plaque beside it: “In this house, music is never a waste of time.” They’re the words Justin said to Theo years ago. The moment reminds a broken Leah that even in darkness there is light.

