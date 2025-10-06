Home and Away spoilers: Leah struggles to overcome her grief after Theo’s death

Still coming to terms with the tragic loss of her nephew, Leah can’t find a way through her pain in Home and Away. Instead, she turns her anger towards Lacey, whom she blames for Theo’s death. Meanwhile, Theo’s mother chooses to blame her.

Advertisement

In an emotional week, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) emerges from her house for the first time since Theo (Matt Evans) was killed in a harrowing hit-and-run accident at the hands of Councillor Wendell (Justin Smith).

Over the past weeks David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) has discovered that Wendell was the driver who collided with his wife’s car, causing her death.

Unable to expose him, David’s daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) chose a more aggressive route, blackmailing the councillor into admitting the truth. But, at their arranged meeting, Wendell deliberately veered his car at Lacey. Theo pushed her out of the way and took the full brunt of the hit. He died at the scene.

Advertisement

“The final moments between Theo and Lacey are incredibly raw and intimate,” Sophea explains of the heartbreaking scene. “Lacey has just been saved by him and in those last seconds she’s holding onto the person who’s become her anchor, her best friend, her happiness.

“There’s a moment, right before Theo’s death, when Lacey insinuates that if Theo were to ask her to marry him, she would say yes.

“It’s a very beautiful moment before a devastating and heartbreaking event.”

Leah is told not to come to the funeral! (Credit: Channel 7)

Advertisement

This week the Summer Bay community rallies together, while some tear each other apart. Leah is furious at Lacey for entangling Theo in her mess, insisting he would still be alive if it weren’t for her. But someone else is pointing the finger at Leah: Theo’s mum, Cassandra (Felicity Price), who arrives in town after her son’s death.

Leah and Cassandra head to the police station, where David tries to fill in the gaps. Cassandra is stunned to learn how little she knows about her son’s life, and that he was caught up in such drama. And the one person she trusted to keep him safe – Leah – failed in her task.

In a heated exchange Cassandra tells Leah not to come to the funeral!

“It’s awful because Leah’s been looking after Theo for such a long time and loves him like her own son,” explains Ada.

Advertisement

“To be told she’s to blame for his death and didn’t look after him well is such a stab in the heart. And the sad thing is that deep down Leah does believe that too, and blames herself.

“The fact she now can’t say goodbye to Theo just adds to her anger and grief. She’s not coping.”

Also This Week on Home and Away…

After losing his wife and nearly his two daughters in separate incidents involving Councillor Wendell, David has no plans to let him get away again. But he’s not so easy to catch…

In the wake of Theo’s death, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) – just back from his honeymoon – search for clues to Wendell’s whereabouts. Aside from a credit card purchase, he’s nowhere to be found. But then Cash has an idea: what if he attends the funeral?

Advertisement

“Theo’s death rocks the family and the entire community,” Jeremy tells TV Week. “He was loved and ultimately died saving David’s daughter’s life. Now, David sets his sights on hunting down Wendall and bringing him to justice – for his wife and also for Theo.”

Wendall is caught in a dramatic on foot chase (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next day they stake out the funeral and spot Wendell in his car. He takes off and they pursue him through the streets, and then on foot when Wendell tries to lose them in the bush.

Cash takes a huge leap, grabbing Wendell around the waist. But, with a swift blow to the face, Wendell makes him lose his grip and he flees through the trees. Is the criminal councillor about to get away with murder?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.