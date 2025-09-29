Home and Away spoilers: Cash and Eden get married!

The wedding is finally here! But will it all go off without a hitch?

In Home And Away, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) excitedly prepare for their special day.

Sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is busy piling on the pressure as Eden lags, soaking in the day. Meanwhile, Tane (Ethan Browne) checks in on the groom’s nerves – Cash insisting he’s ready to make Eden his bride.

As family and friends arrive at the venue, Eden peeks out at the crowd to spot her mum, Deb (Tammy MacIntosh), and dad, Jimmy (Aaron Jeffery), in the crowd, as well as Cash’s father, Gary (Peter Phelps). It’s everything she had wished for, despite the hurdles to get there.

Maid of Honour Abigail leads the way ahead of brother Levi and their sister, Eden. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“She feels so joyous and happy to have her whole family finally together again,” Stephanie tells TV WEEK. “It’s a very healing moment for the Fowlers, after so much trauma and dysfunction.”

For Stephanie, it’s a momentous scene in her journey as Eden – and one she hopes will satisfy fans after a long wait to see the couple’s happy ever after.

The stunning views set up a gorgeous wedding. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Cash and Eden’s wedding has been a long time coming indeed,” she says. “I am so beyond excited for the fans to finally see the love of ‘Caden’ celebrated in the epic and beautiful ceremony and reception.”

The actress adds it was “incredible” to film the picturesque wedding scenes alongside her co-stars and the esteemed guest stars.

“They are such pros, and I learn so much from them every time they come on the show,” she says of the latter. “They are just such lovely humans, and we had fun hanging out on set!”

Mr and Mrs Newman! (Credit: Channel Seven)

As Cash waits anxiously for Eden to appear, Levi (Tristan Gorey) greets his sister to walk her down the aisle. Celebrant John (Shane Withington) gives a moving speech as the happy couple come together.

After reminiscing about their journey and exchanging vows, the couple make their love official.

With a round of applause and a “we do!” from the crowd, they’re announced as husband and wife! Eden and Cash raise their hands in union, the happiness radiating off them.

Congratulations!

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven

