Home and Away spoilers: Cash fears for Eden’s safety

River Boy Gage may be behind bars but he’s still terrifying the community of Summer Bay. This week, his henchmen set their sights on policeman Cash.

Advertisement

In recent episodes of Home And Away, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) managed to get a statement from Lacey (Sophea Pennington), who was kidnapped by her boyfriend, Gage (Tom Wilson), after he discovered she was cheating on him with Theo (Matt Evans).

Watch your back, Cash! (Credit: Channel Seven)

The River Boy leader trapped Theo under a car and left him to die, taking Lacey with him. Now, she’s turned on him and reported the event to police – and the gang are camping outside Cash’s home day and night.

While the threat against Cash is scary, it also means Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) is left on her own as he fights to put the gang in jail. The couple only just rekindled their romance but the pressure of his job has Eden worried about their future.

Advertisement

“The River Boys’ arrival has put strain on their relationship,” Stephanie explains to TV WEEK. “It will really challenge them to work together in making the relationship a priority while also making room for Cash to stay on top of his job.”

The River Boys are targeting Cash. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Hoping to have some time together, Eden interrupts his policing duties, not realising the two of them are being watched. Cash, however, is acutely aware of how much danger Eden could be in and tries to keep her at a distance. Meanwhile, the River Boy cronies threateningly drive up and down his street…

“Initially, Eden doesn’t really fathom the extent of danger and threat the River Boys have on Cash, but she quickly learns how serious things are,” Stephanie says.

Advertisement

Eden won’t be discouraged, however, and even waits patiently for Cash at the police station as he goes over Gage’s files. Feeling buoyed by her commitment, Cash returns home and secretly checks in his drawer. Inside a box is a glistening engagement ring.

Will he propose? Or will the threat of danger spoil his plans?

Cash is planning for the future. Will the River Boys derail everything? (Credit: Channel Seven)

At the same time, Eden is just starting to trust him again.

Advertisement

“Cash and Eden are finally back together and while they do have a very loving reunion, there is still trepidation from Eden’s side of things,” Stephanie says.

Is she really ready for marriage?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, Channel Seven

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.