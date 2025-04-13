Gage has found out about Theo and Lacey’s secret relationship – and this week, he makes them pay…

In Home and Away, Theo (Matt Evans) arrives at the garage unaware that Gage (Tom Wilson) knows his secret. The River Boys surround him as Lacey (Sophea Pennington), held down in a chair, watches on helplessly.

“Theo doesn’t realise the danger he’s in until it’s too late,” Matt tells TV WEEK. “Gage certainly has a trick up his sleeve Theo isn’t prepared for.”

Gage plays coy about what he knows and Lacey urges her boyfriend not to do anything stupid – that’s when he coldly reveals he knows all about the affair. He saw them together.

“Lacey never wants to look like she needs to be protected but she definitely feels the danger of Gage finding out,” Matt explains.

Sensing danger, Theo tries to run, but the men swarm, dragging him underneath a hydraulic lift that is holding up his own car.

Strapped down with nowhere to go, Theo pleads for mercy. Gage, however, toys with the controls, enjoying having Theo’s life in his hands.

On the sly, Lacey texts Sonny (Ryan Bown), who races to find help. When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) doesn’t answer his calls, Sonny heads off to find Theo and Lacey on his own. But will he be too late?

At the garage, Gage enacts his sinister plot and begins to lower the lift. Lacey screams and tries to wrestle the controls as Theo desperately tugs at the straps.

The full weight of the car hits Theo – just as Sonny arrives. But his rescue is short-lived when the River Boy gang hold him back in a merciless beating.

“Theo screams as loudly as he can but it could be too late,” Matt says.

As the weight of the car crushes down on him, Theo’s breath begins to slip away.

Is this the end for Theo?

