Home and Away spoilers: Harper and Tane’s relationship cracks

In the wake of calling off their wedding, tensions are running high between Harper and Tane. But will their animosity derail their plans for the baby?

In Home And Away this week, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is feeling heartbroken and alone after she and Tane (Ethan Browne) agreed to cancel the wedding. While the writing had been on the wall for some time, Harper hopes her doubt was nothing more than wedding-day nerves. But when Tane admitted he wasn’t in love with her, their relationship crumbled.

“They’re entering a loveless marriage which, deep down, neither of them wants,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

Now Harper is mulling over what to do next. Tane is the father’s baby and, despite their problems, he’ll always be part of her life. After discussing her thoughts with her sister, Dana (Ally Harris), Harper texts Tane, asking to meet.

What begins as a tentative catch-up, dancing around the obvious, quickly descends into chaos when Tane suggests they put the wedding behind them and act as if nothing had ever happened. The heartache is too raw for Harper and his words hurt. She doesn’t want to ignore it or pretend what they had was nothing.

“Harper is still very much in love with Tane,” Jessica stresses.

Her blood boiling at her ex’s careless words, Harper makes a snap decision – she doesn’t want Tane to be part of the baby’s life at all! Tane is stunned.

“The cancellation of the wedding has placed immense strain on their circumstances,” Jessica explains.

“Harper finds the idea of being around Tane to co-parent Archie extremely difficult.”

Tane pleads with Harper to reconsider, but every word he says only manages to make her angrier. As the pair feud on the beach, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) overhears and rushes in to pull them apart. Will Tane’s dream of being a dad be lost forever?

Also This Week…

Meanwhile, Sonny (Ryan Bown) fears Theo’s in too deep with Gage’s girlfriend, Lacey (Sophea Pennington), and implores Theo to sell the car and back away.

To protect his friend, Sonny meets with Gage and offers to replace Theo as his driver but is rejected. When Gage leaves their meeting, however, he seethes at the unexpected sight of Theo kissing Lacey.

“They’ve been caught – and it’s by the last person they’d want [to know],” Matt tells TV WEEK. Is Theo in grave danger?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven.

