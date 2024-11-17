A pregnant Harper is given a shocking diagnosis in the gripping Home And Away season finale this week.

Advertisement

However, what may prove to be even more shocking to her friends and family is her reaction to it.

Harper is comforted by Dana, Dr. Levi and Tane as she’s tasked with a tough choice. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Doctor Levi (Tristan Gorey) is rocked when he discovers Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) unborn baby boy is found to have a small cyst on his lung, and it’s putting pressure on his organs. Breaking the news to Harper and the baby’s father, Tane (Ethan Browne), Levi says she needs to have an in-utero surgery, otherwise it could cause foetal heart failure.

While he tries to reassure the mother-to-be that the surgery is the best chance they have, he legally has to outline the risks associated: it could trigger premature labour. Plus, Levi has never performed this type of surgery.

Advertisement

Needless to say, Harper’s decision is immediate and a resounding “no way”.

“Harper is so scared at the thought that major surgery could be detrimental to her baby’s health and chance of survival,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

It’s now up to her inner circle to try to convince her that the best thing is to have the surgery, but a stoic Harper is not budging. The longer she leaves it, the more her baby, and herself, are at risk.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

“She doesn’t believe her baby will survive the surgery and she thinks she can control her blood pressure and bring him back to health naturally,” Jessica adds.

And the drama doesn’t stop there.

As Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) illicit investigation into Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) new boyfriend Tim (George Pullar) reaches dangerous new levels, a fresh threat emerges in the form of Tim’s jilted ex-lover Nerida (Ellie Gall).

Cash has found Tim’s car vandalised and Eden’s home ransacked. While he can’t pin it all on Nerida, he needs to ensure Eden is as far away from Tim as possible just in case things turn ugly.

Advertisement

It’s just bad luck that Eden is now away with Tim at a luxurious – and secluded – retreat.

And it’s the perfect setting for all hell to break loose.

Home and Away Season Finale airs Monday to Wednesday, 7pm on Channel Seven.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use