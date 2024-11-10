Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Home And Away spoilers: Who is left with blood on their hands in the gripping season finale

Fatal decision.
As the weather heats up in Summer Bay, things are taking a chilling turn as Home And Away enters its final week for 2024. Someone will be left with blood on their hands, but who will it be?

In the gripping feature-length season finale, band Lyrik – Remi (Adam Rowland), Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Kirby (Angelina Thomson) and Theo (Matt Evans) – are at a luxurious private estate for a rehearsal, along with Justin (James Stewart), Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Tim (George Pullar).

Cash confronts Tim in the season finale of Home And Away.
Convinced he’s right, Cash confronts Tim, who he’s been tracking. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

Eden’s relationship with Tim – who’s Eden’s sister Abigail’s (Hailey Pinto) counsellor – continues to cause tension among family and friends.

Her former fiancé Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), for one, has taken to stalking Tim to find out more about him and – despite being reprimanded by his boss for using police resources to do so – refuses to give up until he’s proven Eden’s beau isn’t who he claims to be.

As Eden is driven further from her ex-lover, shadowy characters from Tim’s past continue to emerge who could prove more dangerous than her hothead ex and mysterious boyfriend. With many players dragged into the mix, Cash’s investigation leads to a tense confrontation with Tim that, as nearby witnesses Justin and Remi can attest, won’t end well.

Eden and Remi in Home And Away.
Remi has been understanding to Eden as she tries to decide what to do. (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

On the other side of the Bay, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), who’s having a baby with Tane (Ethan Browne), faces an impossible decision after she’s rushed to hospital with sudden abdominal pains.

Doctor Levi (Tristan Gorey) tells the mum-to-be that as a result of a scan, they’ve discovered her unborn child has a cyst on their lungs that’s putting pressure on their organs and could cause foetal heart failure.

Following further tests, Harper is told an in-utero surgery is available to correct the issue. However, there’s a worrying caveat: the surgery could cause her to go into labour prematurely.

Pregnant Harper in Home And Away.
What will pregnant Harper decide to do? (Credit: Channel Seven, Jeremy Grieve)

As Tane and Harper’s sister Dana (Ally Harris) weigh up the pros and cons, a stoic Harper appears to have already made up her mind: if she can avoid it, she’s not going to put her child in harm’s way.

Can her loved ones convince her to undergo the surgery? Or will Harper’s stubbornness cost her not only her baby’s life, but her own?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus

