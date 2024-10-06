After years as one of the most loved-up couples in Home and Away, things have turned rocky for Justin and Leah.

First, there were weeks of lies about why Justin (James Stewart) was sneaking around behind his wife Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) back – even though he was only working to save his business.

In a bid to reignite their marriage, Leah and Justin go away on a romantic, and sexy, holiday. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Then, there was Justin’s night stranded in the bush when Claudia (Rachael Carpani) tried to seduce him. It’s left him looking untrustworthy – and Leah worried about their future.

To get things back on track, Justin plans a romantic weekend away… and things take a sexy turn when the couple decide to take a naughty late-night skinny dip in the hotel pool.

“Justin wants to rekindle their love and passion for one another,” James, 48, tells TV WEEK. “To live in the moment and be spontaneous. It’s such a thrill!”

However, hilarity ensues when the scantily clad pair are caught out by hotel staff! (Credit: Channel 7)

Even Leah gets caught up in the moment, strips off and dives in.

“Of course, it’s not a great idea, but it is a lot of fun at the time,” Ada, 47, says.

And it might be the perfect way to remind the pair how good they can be together… except for one small problem.

The naughty naked romp has been caught on CCTV and the hotel management isn’t impressed!

Has Justin’s attempt to rekindle their love life just caused more trouble than ever?

In a mad dash, the pair bolt back to their hotel room in their robes. But have the hotel staff already seen too much? (Credit: Channel 7)