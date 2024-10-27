Unhinged by jealousy, Cash turns stalker in Home And Away this week after he learns the identity of his former fiancée Eden’s new boyfriend.
The Summer Bay police officer – who abruptly called off his engagement to Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) as he struggled emotionally in the wake of his sister Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) shock death – is gutted when Eden tells him she’s moved on with another man.
Already angry, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) explodes further when he learns her new beau is Eden’s sister Abigail’s (Hailey Pinto) counsellor, Tim (George Pullar).
“Cash is suspicious of Tim because he sees how he’s blurring an ethical line with his work/romance situation,” Nicholas tells TV WEEK. “He doesn’t want Eden to become a victim of his weird obsession with clients’ family members.”
Cash decides to investigate Tim’s past, which starts with him pulling over Tim and Eden in their car for a “random” roadside stop and taking down his licence and registration details.
Now armed with information about Tim, Cash uses police resources to stalk Tim’s friends and family, shadows him and Eden wherever they go, and even tries to break into his car to search through his belongings. And that’s just the beginning.
“Cash will stop at nothing to make sure Eden is safe,” Nicholas says. “And if that means using his police powers to achieve that, so be it.”
This surely isn’t going to end well…