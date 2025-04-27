Home and Away spoilers: Eliza puts Alf in grave danger

Alarm bells are ringing for Roo this week when foster child Eliza puts Alf’s life in jeopardy. Will he be OK?

In Home and Away, Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan) is still at odds with Roo (Georgie Parker) after the troubled teenager was caught watching an unsolicited video she took of Harper (Jessica Redmayne) giving birth to baby Archie. When Roo asked her to delete it, Eliza fired back with hostile words and stormed off. But that’s just the start of her disturbing behaviour…

“Roo has been doing everything she can within her means to reach Eliza, but as the audience has seen, Eliza has a lot of deep issues and it’s a complicated issue with a complicated young woman,” Georgie, 60, tells TV WEEK.

Alf asks Eliza to help find his pills. (Credit: Channel Seven/Jeremy Greive)

Despite her strained friendship with Marilyn (Emily Symons), who moved out due to Eliza’s threats, and warnings from others, Roo can’t see it. Determined to put her on the right path, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Roo offer to pay Eliza in exchange for some help around the house and at the Bait Shop.

This excites Eliza and she dutifully gets to work.

“She knows there’s something very unusual about this young woman,” Georgie says.

“But I approached [the storyline] how a foster carer would – in that we don’t know how much she has been exposed to or seen, so when people go through traumatic times or are perhaps abused, they do come out with strange coping mechanisms and ideas about things. They are isolated simply by their experience. Roo is giving Eliza the benefit of a lot of doubt because she doesn’t know where she’s come from.”

Leaving it up to fate, Eliza hides the pills. (Credit: Channel Seven/Jeremy Greive).

While alone in the gardens of the Bait Shop with Eliza, Alf begins to feel some chest pains and asks her to find his heart pills. Eliza does as asked. But upon spotting the vial of pills inside the shop, she reconsiders her next steps. Instead, she pockets them and tells Alf she can’t find them!

Meanwhile, John (Shane Withington) and Roo ponder his whereabouts, none the wiser to the drama that is unfolding nearby…

“Wherever she goes, people are in danger, but in saying that, I didn’t want to demonise the character,” Georgie says. “It’s our responsibility in taking on this kind of foster care storyline. But it’s clear Eliza has learnt to disengage from trauma but is fascinated by it.”

As Alf condition worsens, Eliza acts clueless. (Credit: Channel Seven/Jeremy Greive).

As the pain escalates, Alf clutches at his chest and urges Eliza to keep looking. She dawdles, prolonging the search. Time passes and with every minute gone, Alf begins to lose breath. He tries to reach his phone but the slightest movement sends a shooting pain across his chest. Will Eliza come to her senses in time?

Also This Week…

His best worker is on a path to stardom. And this week, Kirby’s departure from the board shop leaves Mali in a bind. But instead of seeking help, he denies there’s anything wrong!

With a ruse to get Mali (Kyle Shilling) back on his feet and start searching for a replacement employee, girlfriend Abigail (Hailey Pinto) asks Kirby (Angelina Thomson) to pretend she’s upset. It works perfectly and Mali seems more productive each day.

Mali pretends nothing is wrong. But how long can he hide his business troubles? (Credit: Channel Seven/ Jeremy Greive).

That is, until Mali reads the article from Seb, the journalist who arrived in Summer Bay to interview Kirby at the board shop, which slams him as being an incompetent boss. Furious, Mali refuses to speak to Kirby and her farewell is ruined.

To make matters worse, Abigail points out that on the day of the interview, Mali was quite rude. The article didn’t lie. Mali storms off.

As the tension rises among the trio, Mali could face losing both his business and his friends.

