Home and Away spoilers: Harper goes into labour while stranded with Eliza!

Fears mount for Harper this week when she goes into labour in the bush – and the only person who can help is problematic teen, Eliza. Are Harper and her baby in danger?

In tense scenes on Home And Away, the expecting mum is taking a friendly stroll with Eliza (Martha Kate Morgan) when the painful signs of labour hit. Harper (Jessica Redmayne) tries to manage her pain, but the symptoms are progressing at an alarming rate.

Eliza, transfixed by what’s happening in front of her, pretends to call an ambulance to appease Harper. But really she’s waiting to see what unfolds.

“Harper believes Eliza is fascinated with pregnancy and babies, but she doesn’t realise it’s the pain of giving birth that Eliza is captivated by,” Jessica tells TV WEEK.

Harper goes into labour while on a bushwalk with Eliza. (Credit: Channel Seven)

In recent weeks, suspicions about Eliza, 14, have grown stronger as more information about her past comes to light. The teenager, who came to Summer Bay after her previous foster home mysteriously burned down, has been accused of arson and theft. But it’s her ominous threats and hostile interactions that have Roo (Georgie Parker), Marilyn (Emily Symons) and Alf (Ray Meagher) on edge. Harper, none the wiser to her dark side, feels Eliza just needs a friend.

“Harper believes Eliza is a misunderstood girl and only wants the best for her,” Jessica explains.

As Harper waits in agony for help that isn’t coming, she notices several missed calls from Tane (Ethan Browne). Her ex-fiancé, and the father of her unborn child, has long held concerns over Eliza’s intentions – and it now seems he’s right!

Eliza is transfixed by Harper’s labour. Will she put Harper in danger? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Harper calls him back and explains her dire situation. Tane panics at the thought of Harper and Eliza alone, knowing that doctors advised against a natural birth. The baby’s condition (he has a small cyst on his lung) could lead to complications.

“Harper fears for the life of her unborn child – she was told giving birth naturally could put the baby’s life at risk,” Jessica explains.

Meanwhile, Eliza takes out her phone and secretly hits the record button…

Will Harper get the help she needs in time? And what are Eliza’s true intentions?

