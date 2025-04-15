Lynne McGranger has bid farewell to Summer Bay after playing the incomparable Irene Roberts for more than 30 years.
But now, she is excited to go back to where it all started – the theatre!
Talking to Woman’s Day, Lynne, 72, tells us why the stage has always been her first true love, and why her recent role in stage play Cruising with the Grandparents Club made her want to quit TV!
How does it feel being back on the stage again?
It has been in the back of my mind for so long, so to get back to where I started – in theatre – has been amazing.
Doing Grandparents Club last year really solidified my decision to leave Home And Away as well. I will miss it so much though.
Now that you’re free from the intense soap filming schedule, what else do you have planned?
I am very excited to do more theatre and just be able to do more in general.
Isn’t The Voice looking for a new mentor? And I can kind of see myself on the news desk…
All jokes aside, this does open up a lot more opportunities for me. I’d love to maybe do some comedy and just be adventurous!
Are you a fan of cruising?
To be honest, I’ve only ever gone cruising once and that was a long time ago on a Russian cruise ship around the South Pacific.
We hit a cyclone and I dropped about two dress sizes in two weeks! Having said that, I’m keen to give it another crack!
We do love to travel, though, especially to the UK to see our friends and family.
I’m hoping to be able to do more panto now that I have more time – I haven’t been able to do it for a few years but now, look out!
Do you have a bucket list of places you want to travel to? Where is top of your list?
My travel bucket list is very long but the top of it would definitely include Japan, Scandinavia, Italy (again!) and Ireland (again!).
Is it ever possible for you to go out in public without someone recognising you?
Ha! Not really. However, I do love it when people come to say hello.
Your daughter Clancy got married in 2023, are you hoping to be a grandparent yourself one day?
Hopefully one day soon! While we’re still able to chase a toddler around!
CRUISING WITH THE GRANDPARENTS CLUB is touring from July to October.