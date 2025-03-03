For 33 years, Irene Roberts has been the heart and soul of Home And Away.
Loved worldwide, the popular character is the ultimate true-blue battler, known for her welcoming presence, warm heart and quick-witted remarks. And for her rollercoaster life in Summer Bay! But in 2025, the beloved character will bid farewell to Summer Bay.
But for Lynne McGranger – the award-winning drama’s longest-serving female cast member – her character’s trials and tribulations are far removed from her own. Unlike her alter-ego, she prefers a low profile.
And while her on-screen character may be unlucky in love, in real life Lynne has been with her partner Paul McWaters for roughly 40 years.
“Aside from being a wonderful man, if it wasn’t for him I’d never have been able to do what I’ve done on Home And Away. He took over as a house husband and primary carer of Clancy,” Lynne revealed to Woman’s Day.
“He’s amazing. We still enjoy each other’s company and still make each other laugh.”
Despite being one of the most recognisable faces on the small screen, the 72-year-old credits her husband and daughter Clancy McWaters for keeping her grounded.
“We’re a pretty normal home. Paul has been a house husband since Clancy was born. Now he’s kind of a computer geek, which isn’t my cup of tea but he loves it.”
Marriage hasn’t been high on their list of priorities, but Lynne doesn’t rule it out.
“If we do get married it will probably be a barbecue in the backyard,” she said.
In the past, the actress has poked fun of her partner not proposing.
“I’m still waiting [for him to propose],” she told New Idea in their first joint interview back in 2014.
“We always joke and say we’ll do it when we want some whitegoods, and I’m here to tell you now, we need a new washing machine,” she quipped.
Lynne and Paul really do prove if a relationship isn’t broken, don’t get married!
“I invited him round to my place in 1984 and he never went home. Still hasn’t,” Lynne told New Idea of how she and Paul first got together.
The couple are the proud parents to daughter Clancy McWaters.
Lynne and Paul rarely attend red carpet events together, instead preferring to keep their romance out of the spotlight.
It seems to be a winning formula! Look how happy they are all these years later.
Spot the daughter photobomb! Clancy crashes her parents’ romantic selfie.
Aww, how precious is this family throwback?
Lynne McGranger announces Home And Away return
Lynne, Clancy and Paul pose for a sweet family photo.
Lynne and Paul are huge sports fans, often heading to the AFL to cheer on their beloved Sydney Swans.
While the pair aren’t married, Lynne hasn’t ruled it out.
In December 2020, the couple rung in their 36-year anniversary.
“Happy anniversary to my partner in crime! 36 years!! Where the hell did that go. Thanks for the laughs baby. Love you,” the actress mused at the time.
Cheers to a life-long partnership.