For 33 years, Irene Roberts has been the heart and soul of Home And Away.

Loved worldwide, the popular character is the ultimate true-blue battler, known for her welcoming presence, warm heart and quick-witted remarks. And for her rollercoaster life in Summer Bay! But in 2025, the beloved character will bid farewell to Summer Bay.

But for Lynne McGranger – the award-winning drama’s longest-serving female cast member – her character’s trials and tribulations are far removed from her own. Unlike her alter-ego, she prefers a low profile.

And while her on-screen character may be unlucky in love, in real life Lynne has been with her partner Paul McWaters for roughly 40 years.

“Aside from being a wonderful man, if it wasn’t for him I’d never have been able to do what I’ve done on Home And Away. He took over as a house husband and primary carer of Clancy,” Lynne revealed to Woman’s Day.

“He’s amazing. We still enjoy each other’s company and still make each other laugh.”

Despite being one of the most recognisable faces on the small screen, the 72-year-old credits her husband and daughter Clancy McWaters for keeping her grounded.

“We’re a pretty normal home. Paul has been a house husband since Clancy was born. Now he’s kind of a computer geek, which isn’t my cup of tea but he loves it.”

Marriage hasn’t been high on their list of priorities, but Lynne doesn’t rule it out.

“If we do get married it will probably be a barbecue in the backyard,” she said.

In the past, the actress has poked fun of her partner not proposing.

“I’m still waiting [for him to propose],” she told New Idea in their first joint interview back in 2014.

“We always joke and say we’ll do it when we want some whitegoods, and I’m here to tell you now, we need a new washing machine,” she quipped.

Lynne and Paul really do prove if a relationship isn’t broken, don’t get married!

