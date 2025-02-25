For 33 years, Irene Roberts has graced our screens as the straight-shooting matriarch of Australian television on Home And Away.

On the screen, Irene hasn’t always been the greatest mother to her own children after battling her own personal demons with alcohol.

Over the years, she’s fallen into caring for kids and played the role of loving foster mother to many.

But what about off-screen?

Well, in real life actress Lynne McGranger, 72, is the proud mother to a daughter called Clancy McWaters, whom she shares with her partner Paul.

Clancy not only looks just like her famous mum, but she also inherited her creative streak and loves singing, dancing and acting.

“She is a triple threat, she sings, dances and acts, at the moment she seems to be leaning toward more singing and dancing,” Lynne told Sydney Confidential in 2015.

“We were surprised when Clancy announced at the age of 15 or 16 that she wanted to study drama. But we are very happy for her and support all the way.”

In fact, Clancy has popped up in Home And Away as an extra.

Keep scrolling as we round up Lynne and Clancy’s best mother-daughter moments!

