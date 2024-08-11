In what will ultimately be a dark week in Home And Away, a cruel moment forces fans to say goodbye to a Summer Bay resident they know and love.

The week starts so brightly, with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) – who fans feared looked close to ending her relationship with Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) over his out-of-the-blue marriage proposal – relishing her engagement to the handsome cop.

To celebrate, Cash had planned a romantic dinner with Eden at Salt, but their great friends Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) and Remi (Adam Rowland) have a better idea.

Theo (Matt Evans), Kirby (Angelina Thomson), Bree (Juliet Godwin) and Remi (Adam Rowland) catch up at the engagement party. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Blindfolded, the couple are led down to the beach – to find their loved ones have gathered to throw them a surprise engagement party!

Stephanie tells TV WEEK that Eden is “so surprised” by the party and finds herself “leaning into the joy of it all”.

“When it comes to engagements and weddings, it’s not typical of Eden to follow the traditional path,” she says.

“But when her mates surprise her, she’s incredibly grateful and happy. She feels deeply she’s truly at her happiest celebrating her love for Cash with her nearest and dearest.”

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) show up to the party uninvited. (Credit: Channel Seven)

However, trouble brews at the beach party when Eden’s estranged brother, Levi (Tristan Gorey), shows up with his partner Mackenzie (Emily Weir) uninvited. Is Eden ready to forgive him for the hurt he’s caused? Or will a protective Cash tell him where to go?

However, family tensions will pale into insignificance when – as we warned last week – someone in the Bay tragically loses their life. Who will we never see again?

Also this week…

As if one estranged sibling wasn’t enough for Eden, in comes her sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) who turns up unannounced at her surprise engagement party after years of silence.

While Eden’s initial reaction at seeing her baby sister is happiness, she soon realises something isn’t right: Abigail has a darkness around her eyes, seems agitated and her mobile phone

is beeping incessantly.

Abigail (centre) surprises her big sister, Eden at the engagement party. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Just why is Abigail in Summer Bay – and what does she want from Eden?

Home And Away airs Monday to Thursday, at 7pm on Channel Seven.

