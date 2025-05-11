Home and Away spoilers: Cash proposes to Eden!

Surrounded by family and friends, Cash proposes to Eden this week – and she says yes!
In a touching week of Home and Away, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) is eager to find the right moment to pop the question. But it hasn’t exactly been easy amid the watching eyes of the River Boys and the looming court case against them. For weeks, the rebellious gang have been camped outside the policeman’s house and in fear of her safety, Cash has tried to keep Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) at a distance.
“They go to every length to monitor Cash and make sure he is out of their way,” Stephanie tells TV WEEK. “As Eden’s concern grows for Cash she struggles to ground him in his life outside the case.”
As the chaos calms, Cash executes his grand plan. Having convinced Eden to go away with him, she’s confused when they arrive at his dad’s house. Gary (Peter Phelps) welcomes them in and to Eden’s shock, her mum Deb (Tammy MacIntosh) appears!
Soon after, sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Levi (Tristen Gorey) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) arrive followed by Remi (Adam Rowland) and Kirby (Angelina Thomson). Before Eden can utter a word, family and friends gather around as Cash takes a deep breath and kneels…
“Eden is initially quite nervous but the effort and love that Cash goes to in planning the proposal fills her with so much joy, excitement and love,” Stephanie explains.
Cash presents Eden with a diamond ring: “Eden Fowler, will you marry me?” and her enthusiastic reply, “Yes!” is met with a round of applause and a kiss from her fiancé.
With a rush from family and friends to embrace the newly engaged couple, the afternoon kicks off with a bang. Celebrations begin and it takes no time at all for the Lyrik group to step up to the microphone.
Meanwhile, Deb gets to know the locals – and uses the opportunity to pry information about her daughter, Abigail. Why is she in Summer Bay? And why hasn’t she heard from her after all this time?
It might be Cash and Eden’s special day but Deb is about to make her entrance known…
Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday, 7pm, on Channel Seven.