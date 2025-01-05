Home and Away’s Nicholas Cartwright: ‘This role is a gift’

As the local law enforcement in Summer Bay, Cash Newman in all the action – literally. From catching crims and epic showdowns to his own personal anguish, the intensity never lets up.

But unlike some actors who may need a breather every now and then, Nicholas Cartwright – who is in his fourth year playing the character on Home and Away – is begging for more.

“Cash takes hit after hit,” he tells TV WEEK with a laugh. “It’s been a fantastic arc. I quite enjoy playing out a variety of different issues as Cash.”

Thankfully, he says, the emotionally charged role has gotten easier over time.

Cash making a desperate dash to save actress Stevie from a stalker last season (Credit: Channel 7)

“I don’t find him too difficult to play, really,” he says. “There are definite challenges, but I’ve put a lot of work into creating Cash over the years. I leave it all out in the studio.”

Work, and commitment to the job, is a common link he shares with his alter-ego.

“I love to work, I enjoy it,” he says. “You know, acting is a bit of a luxury in a way and I’m incredibly grateful to have this gig. I haven’t lost that over the past four years. But Cash isn’t all me [laughs].”

Along the way, Nicholas, 33, has enjoyed some crossover with his personal life too. Not only did his good friend and NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Arts) peer Ethan Browne go on to star alongside him on H&A (“We’ve experienced the weirdest stuff together [at NIDA]!”), but in 2023, his sister Zara appeared in a few episodes.

“Mum was so proud,” he says happily. “For most of the cast, our mums are hooked on the show [laughs], so when Zoe and I were both on it, she was thrilled.”

Nicholas and Jacqui played brother and sister (Credit: Channel 7)

In 2024, his character even more drama after leaving the police force and losing his sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis). Now, he’s being accused of a brutal attack.

“I worry sometimes the audience is going to get exhausted of them continuing to flog the one character!” He says jokingly.

Saying goodbye to his on-screen sister was particularly difficult for Nicholas who describes it as “crazily sad”. The close friends both joined the show in 2020.

“Those scripts hit you so hard,” he explains of Flick’s final scene. “We [the cast] get told that someone is leaving and when but it’s not until you get the script that you see the detail of it all. It was a beautifully written scene.”

A selfie with some of his co-stars (Credit: Instagram)

With new cast arrivals on set each year, Nicholas is now considered a senior cast member (“the time has flown,” he says bewildered). But every day still provides plenty of lessons thanks to the series’ legacy stars such as Ray Meagher and Lynne McGranger.

“Sometimes I’ll be in a scene with the likes of Ray, Lynne Emily [Symons], Shane [Withington] and Ada [Nicodemou], and you’ll look around to see this wonderful team of talented people,” he says. “You have to jump into their kitchen and try to cook with them.”

While H&A is the focus for now, Nicholas doesn’t rule out other acting opportunities in the future.

“I used to write a lot before this gig – so I’d love to explore that one day. But for now, I’m very happy where I am.”

