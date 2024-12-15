Georgie Parker is set for a big Christmas this year.



She’ll be celebrating not only the holidays, but her 60th birthday. And she’ll be doing so from the snow-covered streets of Europe!

Georgie reveals to TV WEEK that she’s heading over to Europe to have her first white Christmas ever (Credit: TV WEEK)

“I wanted to have a white Christmas experience,” Georgie tells TV WEEK. “I’ve never had one, so I’m so excited.”

It won’t all be big coats and gloves, though, with the Home and Away stalwart adding that she’ll jet back home to Australia to spend the holiday with her family shortly after.

“I’ll fly back [from Europe] and we’ll go away to the beach for a couple of weeks with all the kids and the grandkids. So it’ll be the best of both worlds this year.”

Georgie reveals she’s already celebrated her 60th birthday with two of her Home and Away besties Emily Symons and Ray Meagher. (Credit: TV WEEK)

When asked if she has any Christmas gatherings locked in with her Home and Away besties such as Emily Symons and Ray Meagher, she let’s out a giggle.



“We work together so many hours, it would be insane to spend it [Christmas] together,” she adds, however notes that she did already share a lunch with the duo to celebrate her 60th.

Georgie acknowledges she’s had a busy trip around the sun this year – in addition to her role as Roo in Channel Seven’s long-running drama, she’s worked in theatre – she starred in David Williamson’s The Great Divide in Sydney – while also undergoing a second hip replacement.



And she’s using this time of the year to reflect on how far she’s come and what she’d love more of in 2025.

“As you get older, you become more aware of time and using it wisely,” she says.

Georgie explains that while she’s managed to find a balance at work, she still hopes she’ll see more of the people she loves in 2025. (Credit: TV WEEK)

“You pay attention to all the things that need to be paid attention to and it’s easier to actually dismiss things.”



“I’m content where I am – I think I’ve found a great balance with work, but I do want to spend more time with my friends [in the new year] and do more theatre too,” she adds.

Georgie already has two plays locked in next year. First she’ll be appearing in another David Williamson play, Rhinestone Rex and Miss Monica, at the Queensland Theatre Company in May, before coming home to Sydney to star in Sydney’s Ensemble Theatre’s How To Plot A Hit In Two Days in August.

Set decorations by Balsam Hill. (Credit: TV WEEK)

